A Ghanaian mother who left her daughter behind and travelled to the United Kingdom returned to surprise her after her WASSCE

The woman not only came to surprise her daughter with her presence but also added a car to congratulate her child for her hard work

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their varied thoughts on the mum's action in the comment section

The trend of parents gifting their children expensive items, including cars, when they complete their Senior High School (SHS) education seems to be growing by the day.

A young lady who completed Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ Senior High School in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, received an expensive gift from her mother.

A graduate of Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ SHS receives a new car from her mother for completing her education. Photo credit: Frimp Happy & NSMQ Ghana

Source: Facebook

The Serwaa Nyarko Girls' graduate took part in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The examination started on April 21, 2026, with practical papers, while theory papers began on May 13, 2026. The examination concludes nationwide on Friday, June 19, 2026. However, depending on the course a student studies, the person may finish before June 19, 2026.

SHS student receives a car gift

In a heartwarming video, the mother of the SHS graduate arrived from the United Kingdom (UK) after eight years to surprise her daughter.

However, she not only came to surprise her daughter with her presence but also brought a Toyota RAV4 as a gift for her child.

When the young lady came out of the exam hall, she was lured by some of her classmates to the area where her mother was standing.

The fresh SHS graduate jumped and hugged her mother tightly as soon as she saw her. The mother, after hugging her daughter, presented her with the car.

All this while her schoolmates looked on happily as a saxophonist also played some tunes.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to SHS graduate's car gift

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on Facebook by Frimp Happy. Read them below:

Fuseini Kuntse Alhassan said:

"Ghanaians should not be surprised if a Ghanaian farmer also surprises his child by bringing a crocodile. Me school no kraa m3n wie...3no ne me surprise."

Inno Cent wrote:

"Those of us whose parents dashed us to the school during our school day are watching with one eye closed 😆."

Eben Songs said:

"Wait! This growing trend of parents presenting cars to students immediately after SHS graduation on school premises needs serious attention. Schools promote uniformity through the same uniforms, hairstyles, and standards for a reason. Public displays of wealth at such moments can create unnecessary pressure, comparisons, and feelings of inadequacy among students."

Frimp Happy responded:

"Eben Songs, she left her daughter for almost 8 years and travelled, all these years she decided to surprise her bro relax 😎."

McElvis Wenzy Coleman wrote:

"What happened to the 1990- 2012 batch 🤣🤣🤣🤣Anaa our parents then didn't know these things."

Charles Akominya said:

"Students, when you are in school, don't fool with others, because their future is already secured."

Vicent Appiah wrote:

"I didn't get this opportunity, but still more vim. Yet, thank God for his grace. Congratulations though. Use this opportunity to study hard."

Maame S Abena said:

"Hope you paid the guy extra for the dodging and hiding 😁. Beautiful moment."

A St. Monica’s Senior High School student receives a brand-new car from her parents in celebration of her successful completion of the 2026 WASSCE examinations. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Parents gift daughter car after WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a student of St. Monica’s Senior High School received a brand-new car from her parents on campus.

The family wore customised t-shirts featuring the face of the graduate during the surprise presentation.

The graduate embraced her family members after receiving the vehicle keys and a bouquet.

Source: YEN.com.gh