Nana Afia is a 2026 graduate of Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School (SHS) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region

Her mother brought her expensive gifts after she completed her West African Senior School Certificate Examination

Other students who saw the gifts jumped around and made noise to show their excitement for their schoolmate

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A Ghanaian mother was so proud and happy that her daughter had completed her Senior High School (SHS) education, and she showed it through the gifts she gave her child.

Her daughter took part in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A graduate of Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS receives a new car and money for completing her education. Photo credit: @yaaasantewaagirlshigh/Instagram & Getty Images

Source: UGC

The examination started on April 21, 2026, with practical papers, while theory papers began on May 13, 2026. The examination concludes nationwide on Friday, June 19, 2026.

However, depending on the course a student studies, the person may finish before June 19, 2026.

SHS student receives a car gift

Nana Afia, a student of Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School, finished her exams a bit earlier, and her proud mother came to celebrate her daughter.

The woman brought a money bouquet for her daughter. When she presented the bouquet, some of Nana Afia's fellow students started pouring powder on her.

Another woman who could be a relation also gave Nana Afia a bouquet. Her friends continued to pour powder on her as a sign of victory.

Just when Nana Afia thought that was all her mum brought to congratulate her, the woman pointed to a Toyota C-HR, which she said was for her daughter.

"That's your car over there," Nana Afia's mother said.

The fresh SHS graduate was amazed. She could not believe her eyes. However, her friends and other students jubilated.

When they got near the car, Nana Afia's mother gave her the keys and told her to at least sit in it.

Watch the X video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh