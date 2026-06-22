Ajagurajah's old prophetic warning to Adwoa Safo and her brother, Akofena, has resurfaced after the shooting incident on June 21, 2026, hospitalising the former MP

The spiritual leader delivered a message he claimed was inspired by the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, warning them of an impending danger

Ajagurajah's resurfaced prophecy has caught the attention of Ghanaians, sparking widespread reactions on social media, with many sharing their opinions

Founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, widely known as Ajagurajah’s old prophetic warning to the Kantanka family, has resurfaced after Sarah Adwoa Safo was shot.

The spiritual leader, Ajagurajah's old prophetic warning to Adwoa Safo and her brother resurfaces after the recent shooting incident. Image credit: Adwoa Safo, Ajagurajah Movement, Kantanka

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, June 21, 2026, news went viral indicating that the former MP for Dome Kwabena Constituency had been shot around her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's residence.

According to reports, the incident stemmed from a family dispute over the succession to the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka following his passing.

The sad incident is said to have occurred after Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena was installed as the new leader of the Kristo Asafo church.

Reports have indicated that the former MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is currently receiving medical treatment, while the Ghana Police Service begins an investigation into the case, with six private guards already arrested.

The Facebook video showing some scenes leading to the shooting incident is below:

Ajagurajah's Kantanka prophecy resurfaces after Adwoa’s shooting

After the life-threatening incident, an old prophecy by Ajagurajah has resurfaced, showing how the spiritual leader warned Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's family of an impending danger should they refuse to make peace.

In a video sighted on social media, the leader of Ajagurajah Movement, who indicated that the late businessman had instructed him to deliver the message, stated that;

“Apostle Kwadwo Safo said I should tell his children that if they don't settle their dispute amicably, he would come and take one of them along.”

“He asked me to tell Adwoa Safo that he made her the queen of his empire and so she should make sure everything is done the right way.”

“He told me he would deal with me if I didn't deliver the message, and that is why I am here as sent. Adwoa Safo should make sure everything is in place because there is an impending disgrace that might go viral on the internet and might destroy the legacy of Kantanka.”

“During their meeting to settle the dispute, they should sit in a circular form according to the eldest and make sure everything is ok before burying him, else the unexpected might happen.”

Ajagurajah's prophetic message was delivered during the one-week observation of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka on October 20, 2025.

The spiritual leader further pleaded with the members of Kristo Asafo to unite and give the late businessman a befitting burial.

The TikTok video of Ajagurajah delivering the message is below:

Reactions to Ajagurajah's resurfaced Kantanka family prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Ajagurajah's old prophetic warning to Adwoa Safo and her brother resurfaced, and below are some of the reactions.

Kofi wrote:

"It's just common sense to know that something will surely happen when the man is gone."

Opolaka wrote:

"It's been raining all day."

Sandy wrote:

"They should just settle their dispute."

Madina Divisional Police begins investigation into the shooting incident involving Adwao Safo. Image credit: Adwoa Safo & Kwadwo Baffour/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: UGC

Osebo The Zaraman criticises Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osebo criticised Kwadwo Safo Jnr over the speculations about a rift between him and Adwoa Safo.

In a video, the fashionista and associate of the Kantanka family detailed the reason why Safo Jnr was removed from his position at the Kantanka Group of Companies.

Osebo stated that Adwoa Safo was the right heir and warned Kwadwo Safo Jr against misinforming the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh