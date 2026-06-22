Apostle Francis Amoako Attah claimed his January 2026 prophecy was fulfilled after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on June 22, 2026

Starmer confirmed he would serve as caretaker prime minister until Labour selected his successor, weeks after suffering major electoral setbacks

Amoako Attah shared a resurfaced sermon clip in which he warned the UK would see a change in leadership before year's end, sparking admiration online

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Ghanaian man of God Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has sparked reactions on social media after a prophecy about the UK Prime Minister appeared to be fulfilled.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah's January 2026 prophecy warning about the UK Prime Minister stepping down resurfaces after Keir Starmer's June resignation. Image credit: ApostleAmoakoAttah, KeirStarmer

Source: Facebook

On Monday, June 22, 2026, the UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, announced his resignation.

Addressing the UK public from No.10 Downing Street, the Labour Party leader confirmed he will remain as caretaker prime minister until the party selects his successor, a process expected to conclude within the next few weeks.

Starmer came to power in July 2024 after leading Labour to a commanding landslide election victory, ending 14 years of Conservative government.

However, his government has been plagued by major rocky winds as his approval ratings dipped, Reform UK made a massive resurgence, and the party suffered a major loss during recent council elections.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Keir Starmer's resignation.

Apostle Amoako Attah’s Keir Starmer prophecy resurfaces

Following the news of Keir Starmer’s resignation, Ghanaian man of God Apostle Francis Amoako Attah took to social media to claim he foresaw it.

He shared a video of a January 2026 sermon during which he warned that the United Kingdom would see a change in leadership before the end of the year.

"The UK would have new leadership before the end of the year. There is going to be immense hardship to the point that their Prime Minister would be sacked. This is the blueprint. The man is going down. The UK Prime Minister is going to resign, and someone will take over,” the man of God said.

Apostle Amoako Attah, the founder and leader of the Lord's Parliament Chapel, added a caption indicating that his prophetic vision had been fulfilled.

"From the beginning of this year, I have prophesied countless times that the prime minister of the UK will resign, and today we see it happening. One nature of Prophecy is to inform on what is about to happen," he stated.

The TikTok video shared by Apostle Francis Amoakoa Attah about his UK Prime Minister prophecy is below.

Reactions to Amoako Attah's Keir Starmer prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Apostle Amoako Attah's prophecy about Sr Keir Starmer resigning as UK Prime Minister.

Daniel02ampiaw said:

"The seer I know 👏👏👏."

yaw808 wrote:

"THE PROPHET OF THE NATION 🔥."

Sammy🧢🙏🚀 commented:

"Global seer🙏🎊🎊."

BEAUTYwithCLASS🥰😍🌹👩‍🦰 said:

"That is my father, the only true prophet in Ghana 🇬🇭."

Amoako Attah's Donald Trump prophecy resurfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Amoako Attah's prophecy about US President Donald J. Trump resurfaced after an apparent attack on his life.

In the video, the man of God warned of impending danger for the leader weeks before a gunman stormed the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh