Benjamin Asare kept a clean sheet as Ghana held England to a goalless draw, denying Harry Kane and the Three Lions' attack

Residents of Korle Gonno gathered at the goalkeeper's family house with banners, songs and chants to celebrate his performance

Fans sang "Jamal" and repeatedly mentioned Asare's name as they turned the area into a scene of jubilation

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Benjamin Asare's family house in Korle Gonno became the centre of celebration after the Black Stars goalkeeper produced a memorable performance against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fans gather at Benjamin Asare's family home after starring against England. Image credit: igorcoelhof5, Beyond headlines

Source: TikTok

The local shot-stopper was one of Ghana's standout players as the Black Stars secured a valuable goalless draw against the Three Lions.

Asare made several important saves during the match and successfully prevented England captain Harry Kane from finding the back of the net.

His performance quickly became one of the biggest talking points among Ghanaian football fans, with many praising him for stepping up on the biggest stage.

Fans celebrated Benjanim Asare at hometown

Shortly after the final whistle, dozens of supporters gathered at Asare's family house in Korle Gonno to celebrate the goalkeeper's achievement.

Videos from the scene showed fans carrying a banner bearing Asare's image while singing and dancing outside the residence. Others joined the celebration by chanting his name and waving Ghana flags.

The atmosphere was lively as residents sang "Jama" and other football songs while expressing their excitement over the goalkeeper's performance. The celebrations continued as more supporters arrived to share in the moment.

Many fans described the clean sheet against England as one of the proudest moments for the community, with some praising Asare for proving that local players can compete at the highest level.

Benjamin Asare inspires community pride

Beyond the result, the celebrations reflected the pride many residents feel in seeing one of their own represent Ghana on the world stage.

Benjamin Asare's journey from local football to the Black Stars has made him a source of inspiration for many young people in Korle Gonno. His display against England further strengthened his growing reputation among supporters.

Watch the TikTok video of the Korle Gorno's celebration:

Residents said the goalkeeper's success has brought joy to the entire community and highlighted the talent that exists within Ghana's local football system.

With Ghana still fighting for qualification to the next stage of the World Cup, fans will be hoping Asare can produce another strong performance in the team's final group match.

For the people of Korle Gonno, however, his display against England has already created a memory that will be cherished for years to come.

Kwaku Manu urges Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to use Ghana's World Cup clash against England to secure a lucrative club move. Image credit: Kwaku Manu, Black Stars (TikTok & Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu advised Benjamin Asare

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that actor and entrepreneur Kwaku Manu urged goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to use Ghana's World Cup game against England as a platform to attract a big-money move.

The Black Stars have received widespread support from Ghana's entertainment industry ahead of their clash with England.

Rapper Kwesi Arthur also shared his thoughts, urging the Black Stars to raise their game significantly against England to avoid humiliation.

Source: YEN.com.gh