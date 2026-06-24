Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare's grandmother was moved to tears as she celebrated her grandson's performance in the Ghana vs England match

The Ghanaian goalkeeper won the hearts of many after saving the nation's team from conceding goals in their second game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The emotional moment of the elderly woman celebrating her blood has caught the attention of observers, sparking widespread admiration on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian goalkeeper Benjamin Asare's masterclass in the Ghana vs England match has won hearts, moving his grandmother to tears.

Benjamin Asare's grandmother breaks down in tears as the goalkeeper shines after Ghana vs England clash. Image credit: Benjamin Asare

Source: Facebook

The Black Stars goalkeeper put up a strong and confident display on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, during Ghana's showdown with England.

Making key saves, Benjamin has earned respect from fans both at home and abroad, with many people praising his pull-off.

After the much-anticipated game, his name continued to trend as supporters shared footage and comments about his outstanding performance.

Watch the YouTube video of Ghana vs England highlights below.

Benjamin Asare's grandmother celebrates performance

Amid the celebration of Benjamin Asare, one of the most touching moments came from his family.

During an interview with the goalkeeper’s grandmother on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, the old woman could not hide her emotions as she watched her grandson shine on the big stage.

When she was asked by the interviewer about how her grandson had become the talk of the town, she broke down in tears of joy, proud of how far he had come.

She further sent a message to Benjamin Asare, advising him to remain humble as God continues to uplift him.

The goalkeeper's grandmother further asked him to be the shield of the team and listen to advice from his colleagues in the team.

Many social media users have been touched by the scene, dropping heartfelt comments for Benjamin Asare.

The X video of Benjamin Asare's grandmother being interviewed is below:

Benjamin Asare's grandmother's emotional moment sparks reactions

YEN com.gh compiled social media reactions after Benjamin Asare's grandmother was moved to tears over his masterclass in the Ghana vs England clash, and below are some comments.

Kobby Brown wrote:

"This right there is what from grass to grace means. She remembers their struggles and how their struggles have paid off through Asare. May God bless everyone who’s genuinely going through their paces to reach the top."

Nana Kofi wrote:

"The woman is behind Benjamin Success. Their blessings always work."

Ernest wrote:

'This is the reason Asare is so humble. Grandmother kept talking about humility."

Bismarck wrote:

"Oh, I wish every parent could experience a moment like this, even for a second, but it's quite unfortunate. Rest on my fallen soldier."

Ghana's Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare secures a $5000 gift from the US-based Ghanaian presenter, Kevin Taylor, after Ghana vs Panama clash. Image credit: GFA

Source: Facebook

Benjamin Asare secures $5,000 award from Kevin Taylor

Previouly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's goalkeeper Benjamin Asare earned some cool cash after his performance in the Ghana vs Panama opening match.

The outspoken US-based Ghanaian presenter, Kevin Taylor, had promised to reward the goalkeeper with $5000 if he kept a clean sheet in his games.

Following Ghana's win against Panama, the presenter announced that Benjamin Asare has secured the cash gift, sparking widespread reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh