South African anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu was involved in a car crash in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, after his vehicle collided with a Mazda

No injuries were reported in the incident, with those close to Mchunu confirming he was safe and in good spirits following the crash

The crash drew divided reactions online, with some wishing him a speedy recovery while others expressed scepticism about the circumstances

Anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu has been involved in a car crash in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, according to a report by Central News.

Ngizwe Mchunu is reportedly involved in a car accident days before the June 30 deadline for illegal immigrants. Image credit: NgizweMchunu, CentralNews

Source: Facebook

The incident, which occurred in the coastal town north of Durban, involved the vehicle Mchunu was travelling in colliding with a Mazda.

Local traffic authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the crash, with no details yet released about road conditions or the speed of either vehicle at the time of impact. Crucially, no one involved in the accident sustained injuries.

Those close to Ngizwe Mchunu confirmed he is safe and in good spirits following the ordeal, according to Central News. He had not issued a detailed public statement about the crash at the time of reporting.

The Facebook post shared by Central Africa news is below.

Ngizwe Mchunu’s rise as an anti-immigrant activist

Mchunu has become one of South Africa's most talked-about and controversial public figures in recent months. The former radio host has joined forces with March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Zulu cultural activist Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba to spearhead a high-profile movement calling for illegal immigrants to be expelled from South Africa, with a June 30 deadline set for undocumented foreigners to voluntarily leave the country.

The marches led by the trio have faced significant criticism after some descended into violence and looting, with the deaths of Malawian migrants among the most troubling outcomes reported. The movement has made Mchunu and his co-leaders persona non grata in several African countries, even as the controversy continues to raise their profiles domestically.

Mchunu has also faced legal trouble in the past, having been found guilty of hate speech against LGBTQ+ people and ordered to pay a R250,000 fine.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Ngizwe Mchunu's legal woes.

Reactions to Ngizwe Mchunu's Verulam Crash

The news of the accident drew a wide range of responses from South Africans online, reflecting just how divided opinion on Mchunu has become.

Moses Kopa wrote:

"Our hero will overcome through God. I tremendously admire his fortitude. He is the representative of the people of South Africa. Wish you speedy recovery."

Mduduzi Memela said:

"He did it on purpose for more donations from followers 🙄"

Thabiso Maile commented:

"This country ke movie😂😂"

Yanga Nico Mankayi wrote:

"He is an African, he is supposed to know the speech that says 'A person's tears do not fall down'. If you hurt someone, you know it's coming to you."

Unako Dosi added:

"Walk tall, Ngizwe, no weapon formed against you shall prosper. Our God and your ancestors are watching you. We'll keep on praying for you 🙏"

Source: YEN.com.gh