Nollywood actress Omeche Oko has been involved in a major accident while filming a movie in Lagos, Nigeria

The Nigerian star is believed to have sustained a leg injury and has been rushed to the hospital for treatment

The news of Omeche Oko’s accident has gone viral, sparking concerns with fans flooding social media to react

Popular Nollywood actress Omeche Oko has been hospitalised after an on-set accident in Lagos, Nigeria.

Popular Nollywood actress Omoche Oko hospitalised after surviving a major accident in Lagos, Nigeria on June 25, 2026. Image credit: Gistlover, Omeche Oko

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the tragic incident happened during the shooting of a movie scene on Thursday, June 25, 2026, requiring the Nollywood actress to ride on a motorcycle with a fellow actor, referred to as Victory Michael.

Several Nigerian blogs have indicated that the motorcycle reportedly crashed into a pole, leaving Omeche Oko to fall, sustaining an injury.

Omeche Oko is said to have suffered a broken leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

However, Victory Michael also sustained injuries and, according to reports, lost consciousness for a short period after complaining of chest pains.

Following the unexpected incident, videos and photos from the hospital have surfaced on the internet, sparking concern among Omeche Oko's fans and some colleagues in the Nigerian movie industry. One of the videos shared online captured the moment of the fall of the bike, adding another layer to the already sparked concerns.

Veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye reportedly dies on May 28, 2026, sparking sorrow among fans. Image credit: @patrickokoye/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fortunately, the Nigerian actress reacted after the accident, expressing her gratitude to God for surviving the crash.

Omeche Oko described the experience as a reminder of how fragile life can be and thanked the Almighty for preserving her life.

“Life is fragile,” she said.

Omeche Oko is currently one of the fast-rising Nigerian actresses. She has featured in several movies and has acted alongside other stars, including Too Sweet, Maurice Sam and many more.

The accident is believed to have sparked conversations about the pain actresses and actors go through to entertain their fans.

The X post announcing Omeche Oko's accident is below.

Nollywood actress Omeche Oko's accident sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after reports emerged that Omeche Oko had been involved in an accident, and below are some of the comments.

Henry Koko wrote:

"Nothing should happen to that pretty girl oooo."

Winnie wrote:

"So even acting is this risky just remembered junior pope."

Dannis wrote:

"You people are joking with the actors'lives. Any Director should make sure that actors are safe from the beginning of the production, during the production and after the production. Actors don't sign contracts with careless directors. Do you remember what happened to John Pope? No amount of money can be compared to your life. Stay safe."

Nadesh wrote:

"Jesus Christ. God abeg ooo protect her."

Sandy wrote:

"You guys should be safe on set. We don't want any sad news."

Below is a YouTube video announcing Patrick Okoye's passing.

Nollywood veteran Patrick Okoye passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood veteran actor Patrick Okoye was reported to have passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

News of the veteran Nollywood actor and university lecturer's passing first surfaced on social media, triggering emotional reactions from fans, colleagues, and students.

Source: YEN.com.gh