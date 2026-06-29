Kennedy Agyapong's media conglomerate has suffered a crushing blow following the departure of a beloved presenter after two decades

Richard Antwi-Boasiako, known as DJ Amasharo, reportedly departed Ashh 101.1 FM in Kumasi to join Fox 97.9 FM

Media insider Offei Wonuanie broke the news of DJ Amasharo's exit in a Facebook post shared on Monday, June 29, 2026

Prominent Ghanaian politician and businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s media company, Kencity Media, has been hit with sad news following the departure of a key figure.

Sad News as Kennedy Agyapong's Ashh FM Loses DJ Amasharo After Two Decades. Image credit: AcePhotographyGh

Source: Facebook

Richard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as DJ Amasharo, has reportedly departed Ashh 101.1 FM in Kumasi after more than two decades to join Fox 97.9 FM, also in the Garden City

The Fabrizio Romano of Ghana’s media landscape, Offei Wonuanie, broke the news of DJ Amasharo’s move in a Facebook post shared on Monday, June 29, 2026.

“Richard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known in the Media fraternity as DJ Amasharo, has left KenCity Media ASHH 101.1 FM after two decades to join F Giant subsidiary FOX FM in Kumasi. Congratulations Sir. WonuanieSpeaks #ghanamediafillas,” he wrote.

DJ Amasharo had spent two decades as a prominent figure with Kennedy Agyapong’s Kencity Media, hosting Christian-themed shows on Ashh FM in Kumasi.

Ashh FM forms a key part of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician’s media conglomerate, alongside Accra-based Oman FM and Net2 TV.

The Facebook post with details of DJ Amasharo’s departure from Ashh FM is below.

Adakabre Frimpong Manso leaves Neat FM

DJ Amasharo's departure follows a series of recent high-profile resignations and departures in Ghanaian media.

On April 30, veteran Ghanaian media personality Adakabre Frimpong Manso announced his retirement from radio after more than two decades.

The host of MeManNti on Neat 100.9FM, whose real name is Ernest Frimpong Manso, shared an emotional farewell with his listeners as he reminisced on his career.

He opened up about how he started his radio career in 2003 and proudly noted that he had never searched for a job but had always been recruited for his roles.

“I have been on radio since 2003, when I returned to Ghana. I have never searched for a job; it is always people looking to employ me. First, it was Multimedia who were looking for a new presenter, and an individual named Nuamah contacted me that Multimedia needed someone, so I went to Adom,” he said.

He shared details of all the companies he worked at, including Hot FM and later Neat FM, after being recruited by Fadda Dickson Narh, the General Manager of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's Group of Companies.

The Instagram post of Adakabre Frimpong Manso announcing his retirement is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh