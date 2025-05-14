Award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has disclosed that she didn't sleep during her caesarean section

Medikal's ex-wife shared her pregnancy and childbirth experience in a viral video which has garnered widespread attention online

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's video with mixed reactions on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has recently shared the details of her first childbirth experience during an interview, shedding light on her unique perspective.

Fella, who was previously married to popular rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, known as Medikal, tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony on March 7, 2020.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Island Frimpong, in September 2020. However, their most-talked-about marriage ended in March 2024.

In a candid video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui opened up about her caesarean section, a necessary procedure due to complications that arose when doctors found that her baby had turned in the womb, rendering a natural delivery impossible.

Fella recounted her experience with surprising enthusiasm, highlighting that she was awake throughout the surgical process.

She described the operating room setting, where two doctors worked on her simultaneously, positioned on either side of her, as a sterile drape covered her abdomen. She reflected on the surreal nature of the experience.

"You know it’s crazy that I am happy talking about it.I could just feel myself moving as if they were forcing something to come out, but I couldn’t feel anything."

"They kept checking in on me, asking if I was okay. Then, in a moment of disbelief, I turned to my left to look at the other nurse and caught a glimpse of my stomach, which shocked me so much that I shouted, 'Jesus!'"

Fella Makafui talks about her caesarean experience

Some social media users have shared funny reactions after Fella Makafui claimed she didn't sleep during her caesarean childbirth. YEN.com.gh has compiled some below:

Nanaakuaq stated:

"But who sleeps during C section? Ei."

ama21_w

"Labour! God, thank you for bringing us to that room and back! Every woman deserves to tell their story."

akosua_bansah

"It was her first time, so it's normal that she's sounding like this. It's indeed a memorable experience."

_arhenewaa_ stated:

"Nobody sleeps during C-section..Tete no na na y3da."

Fella Makafui attends 2025 TGMAs

Fella Makafui made waves in the fashion world. She was recently recognised as one of the best-dressed female celebrities at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

For the event, she wore a classy, sleeveless, figure-hugging dress that elegantly showcased her curves.

Her glamorous look was completed with a stylish blonde hairstyle and immaculate makeup, perfectly embodying the essence of a modern style icon.

To accentuate her appearance, she adorned herself with exquisite jewellery and carried a chic handbag, earning compliments from social media users who praised her taste in fashion and luxury accessories.

Fella Makafui rocks pantsuit for a photoshoot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui, who was spotted in a tailored, custom-made pantsuit for a recent photoshoot.

She exuded confidence and sophistication, further solidifying her status as a notable figure both in the entertainment and fashion industries.

Some social media users commented on Fella Makafui's high fashion sense and flawless makeup on Instagram.

