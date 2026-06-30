Louisa Laryea, wife of media personality Israel Laryea, slammed a troll who screenshotted her post to insult her in her inbox

The media personality's wife had been out of the public eye since her January spat with journalist Lily Mohammed

Louisa Laryea and the troll traded heated words on Facebook, with the post sparking massive reactions from Ghanaians online

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Israel Laryea’s wife, Louisa Laryea, has slammed a troll who jumped into her inbox with unsolicited insults, sparking heated online reactions.

Fresh Controversy Erupts as Louisa Laryea Slams Troll Who Attacked Her In Inbox

Source: Facebook

The popular media personality’s wife has been out of the public spotlight since January, when she became engaged in a high-profile spat wth GhOne TV journalist, Lily Mohammed.

Louisa Laryea slammed the media personality after she attacked the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for giving the American streamer IShowSpeed a Ghanaian passport following his Speed Does Africa tour.

The duo went toe-to-toe for several days, culminating in Louisa Laryea deleting all her posts after her husband appeared to intervene to defuse the situation.

Louisa Laryea shuts down troll

On Monday, June 29, 2026, Louisa Laryea re-entered the public spotlight after slamming a troll for appearing to disrespect her.

She had shared a post speaking about how to handle betrayal and heartbreak when the apparent troll took a screenshot and messaged her, slamming her for speaking about what she knew nothing about and stating she had learned nothing from her previous controversy.

Louisa Laryea angrily clapped back and dragged the troll for trying to dictate to her.

“You wake up early this morning to screenshot a post of mine to come inbox to abuse and pick on me unnecessarily - and turn around to address so-called invective," she replied the troll.

Louisa also took to her Facebook page to complain.

"You have never engaged directly on my page. You take a screenshot of my post and come into my DM with warped, unsolicited thoughts. What is wrong with you? Are you okay?" she wrote.

The Facebook post with details of Louisa Laryea’s fight with a troll is below.

Reactions to Louisa Laryea slamming troll

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the Facebook post shared by Louisa Laryea about her encounter with a troll.

Ofosuhene Dominic Kwaku Ohemeng said:

"He's my friend, let me unfriend him. Such a childish man."

Fred Ofene Tettey wrote:

"He take the rain enter your inbox dat...he should respect himself."

Esinu Klutse commented:

"Some people get vim paaa."

Abigail Abena Sawyerr said:

"Please block him.....choose your sanity over any nonsense, Lou."

Source: YEN.com.gh