TikToker Emmanuella Arthur has publicly apologised to Appiah Stadium following the legal demand over an alleged secret recording

Ella said she acted out of anger and offered an unreserved apology for any harm caused to Appiah Stadium's reputation in a shared video

The apology comes a day after Appiah Stadium's lawyers demanded the removal of her videos and threatened legal action within a stipulated period

TikToker Emmanuella Arthur, popularly known as Ella, has publicly apologised to outspoken NDC supporter Appiah Stadium following the legal demand issued against her over an alleged secret recording.

TikToker Ella apologises to Appiah Stadium after the NDC supporter served her with a legal demand. Image credit: Ella (TikTok).

Source: TikTok

Lawyers representing Appiah Stadium had accused Ella of secretly recording him during a meeting in Accra before publishing the footage on TikTok with captions they described as false and defamatory.

Appiah Stadium's legal team also alleged that the publication damaged their client's personal and professional reputation and warned that legal action would follow if their demands were not met.

The legal demand required Ella to remove the videos from her social media platforms, publish an apology and undertaking, and refrain from making any further publications about the incident.

The Facebook post from Appiah Stadium's lawyers regarding their legal demand to Ella is below.

Ella apologises to Appiah Stadium

Just a day after receiving the legal demand, Ella issued a public statement apologising to Appiah Stadium over the incident.

She explained that she was provoked by the circumstances surrounding the encounter and said she had no knowledge of Appiah Stadium before they met.

She said in a TikTok video:

"I was provoked into anger by the circumstances which led me to this point. At the time I had no knowledge of Mr. Appiah Stadium."

Ella added:

"I hereby offer my unreserved and unconditional apology to any injury caused to the reputation of Mr. Appiah Stadium or any other person. I refrain from making any other publication regarding this incident."

The TikTok video containing Ella's public apology to Appiah Stadium over an alleged secret recording is below.

Ghanaians react to Ella's apology to Appiah Stadium

Ella's apology generated mixed reactions online, with some social media users supporting her decision while others insisted she had nothing to apologise for.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions.

OSHEDU said:

"Ella You are BEAUTIFUL! I am unhappy about your apology because I believe you did nothing wrong! Then again be CAREFUL out there!! If he still tries to be nice and wants to be Friends after all this! GIRL run!!"

Nana Kwame said:

"the videoing was wrong, he was not committing a crime to be recorded as evidence."

melfah said:

"Not all experiences needs to be a story time on this app okay."

God never fail M.P.K TV said:

"My mother always tell me in everything think twice before you act."

Onua do_asona said:

"When the case turn to legal issues She need to apologise and move on, because going to court is very stressful..."

Fans react to TikToker Ella's apology to Appiah Stadium over an alleged secret recording. Image credit: Ella/Appiah Stadium (TikTok & Instagram).

Source: TikTok

Appiah Stadium confronts UK High Commissioner

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that controversial political commentator Appiah Stadium confronted UK High Commissioner Dr Christian Hogg during an awkward encounter in Kumasi that went viral.

Appiah Stadium introduced himself as "President Mahama's son" before questioning the diplomat about his repeated rejections of UK visas.

The encounter sparked mixed reactions online and came months after Appiah Stadium also trended for a surprise recognition moment with a white man in Germany.

Source: YEN.com.gh