Popular NDC supporter Appiah Stadium has issued TikToker Emmanuella Arthur a legal ultimatum over an alleged secret recording and defamatory publication

Emmanuella Arthur had earlier accused Appiah Stadium in a video of embarrassing her and leaving her stranded after she declined an invitation to his room

His lawyers demanded that she delete the video, publish an apology, and warned that legal action would follow if she failed to comply within a stipulated period

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NDC supporter Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has served TikToker Emmanuella Arthur, owner or handler of the TikTok account @elladiariess, with a legal demand over an alleged secret recording.

Appiah Stadium issues TikToker Emmanuella Arthur a legal ultimatum over an alleged secret recording. Image credit: Appiah Stadium/Ella (Facebook & TikTok)

Source: TikTok

Emmanuella Arthur recently shared an account of an encounter with Appiah Stadium, accusing the political commentator of embarrassing her and leaving her stranded after she declined an invitation to accompany him to his room.

Speaking in a video shared on social media, the TikToker claimed she met Appiah Stadium after another individual contacted her on TikTok requesting her phone number on his behalf.

She said she believed the meeting would be about a business opportunity or promotion because she did not know him beforehand.

According to Emmanuella Arthur, they met at a restaurant at an apartment complex in Accra, where they discussed her TikTok activities and other general matters.

She alleged that Appiah Stadium later invited her to his room, but she politely declined before his attitude changed and he walked away, leaving her stranded.

The TikTok video of Emmanuella Arthur recounting her encounter with Appiah Stadium is below.

Appiah Stadium threatens legal action against Ella

Following the allegations against him, a legal demand shared by GH Page shows that Appiah Stadium has threatened legal action against TikToker Emmanuella Arthur over the alleged secret recording and publication of the video.

In the demand notice dated June 30, 2026, lawyers from Moomin & Botta Solicitors, acting on behalf of Appiah Stadium, accused the TikToker of secretly recording him during the meeting before publishing the footage on TikTok with captions they described as false and defamatory.

They alleged that the publication subjected their client to public ridicule and seriously damaged both his personal and professional reputation.

The lawyers further claimed the recording was made without Appiah Stadium's knowledge or consent, raising legal issues relating to his privacy and other rights protected under Ghanaian law.

They demanded that Emmanuella immediately remove the video, cease making any further allegedly defamatory statements, publish an unequivocal apology on TikTok within 24 hours, and provide a written undertaking within seven days.

The notice warned that legal proceedings would be commenced if she failed to comply with the demands.

"Our client categorically denies your allegations. He maintains that your publication is false, malicious, misleading, and deliberately calculated to expose him to public hatred, ridicule, contempt, and disrepute."

The Facebook post of Appiah Stadium's legal demand against Emmanuella Arthur is below.

Ghanaians react to Appiah Stadium's legal threat

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users following Appiah Stadium's legal demand against TikToker Emmanuella Arthur.

Paa Mark remarked:

"The girl didn't do anything wrong. Why, because it is Appiah Stadium, so she shouldn't talk? After the lady said she won't go inside the room with him, then he left without saying a word to the lady. She tried calling, and the phone was off. He stood her up for like 20 minutes. The girl has right to talk about it. If I were to be here, I won't apologise."

Samuel Asante Boateng also said:

"But wait oo, nothing happened. No harassment, so why post the video recordings. It's supposed to be your evidence in case something more or less like harassment happened but in this situation the lady is wrong. She should just delete them but send the remaining 9 mins to me since she said it's 10 mins."

Sebastian Bosso indicated:

"Appiah stadium is a good person anka ebi me aa no court matter ooo..."

Ohemaa Vicky said:

"My problem is, if someone said come and meet him is it by Force to go there."

Social media users share mixed reactions after Appiah Stadium issues a legal demand to TikToker Ella over an alleged secret recording. Image credit: Ella/Appiah Stadium (TikTok & Facebook).

Source: TikTok

Supreme Court condemns lawyer's remarks against judge

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Supreme Court strongly reprimanded a lawyer for using what it described as highly objectionable language against a High Court judge in a written court submission.

The five-member panel condemned the remarks, directed the lawyer to withdraw them, and questioned his professional conduct during the proceedings.

Although the court dismissed the application for lacking merit, it reduced the costs awarded after the lawyer apologised and retracted the offensive statements.

Source: YEN.com.gh