Kumawood actor Sylvester Agyapong announced his bid for the NDC Ashanti Regional Deputy Organiser position on Sunday, July 5, 2026

He shared a campaign poster on Facebook with the caption 'The perfect man for the job', drawing strong support from his fans and followers

The announcement follows his recent appointment at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, signalling a deeper push into politics

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Kumawood actor Sylvester Agyapong has officially declared his intention to contest the position of Ashanti Regional Deputy Organiser under the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stirring excitement among fans who have watched his transition from the big screen to politics.

Kumawood actor Sylvester Agyapong announces his bid to contest the NDC's Ashanti Regional Deputy Organiser position. Image credit: Sylvester Agyapong

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, July 5, 2026, Agyapong took to Facebook to share a campaign poster bearing his name and the title 'Incoming Ashanti Regional Deputy Organiser', pairing it with the confident caption:

"The perfect man for the job...3y3 Zu!"

The post, which quickly drew reactions and shares, was seen as a signal that the actor is taking his political ambitions seriously.

The announcement came on the heels of Agyapong's appointment at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, a development that had already positioned him as a figure to watch within NDC circles in the region.

For Sylvester Agyapong, the Deputy Organiser role would place him at the heart of grassroots mobilisation in one of Ghana's most politically competitive territories.

Known widely for his work in the Kumawood film industry, Agyapong has been building a public profile that stretches well beyond acting.

Watch the Facebook post of Sylvester Agyapong announcing his bid for the NDC Ashanti Regional Deputy Organiser position below:

Reactions to Sylvester Agyapong's NDC political bid

Supporters rallied behind the actor across social media, flooding his post with encouragement.

@Robert Nana Koduah wrote:

"We dey 4 U bro 🤙"

@Jeffrey Kwesi Sarpong said:

"Great 🤙"

@Joseph Wilson added:

"Go hard man 🤜"

@Nana Kwame Appiah commented:

"Great move brother"

Agya Koo launches new political party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that on April 12, 2026, Agya Koo announced the establishment of a new political movement, “The Base Ghana First”.

According to the veteran actor, the new party sought to end the duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and provide an alternative for Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh