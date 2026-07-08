Anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma furiously reacted to Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi's proposal on Wednesday, July 8, 2026

The Justice Minister said special courts may be considered to handle cases of violence against illegal foreign nationals in South Africa

Ngobese-Zuma accused the minister of filling her head with conspiracy theories instead of finding real solutions for South Africans

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, a South African anti-immigration activist, lashed out at Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi after the minister floated the idea of establishing special courts to address violence against illegal foreign nationals.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma fumes after Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi proposes plans to create special courts to tackle violence against foreigners. Photo source: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP, Mzingenkosi Sibanda/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The outburst came after Minister Kubayi indicated that such courts could be considered should the need arise.

The minister's statement drew immediate condemnation from Ngobese-Zuma and other critics who argued that ordinary South Africans remain underserved by the existing justice system.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacts to minister's plan

Ngobese-Zuma took to Facebook on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, to vent her frustration, directing her anger squarely at the minister.

In her post, the activist instead raised questions about the minister's comments, writing in Zulu "Babazani", meaning "What are they asking?" in English.

Jacinta also accused Kubayi of creating false narratives about her anti-immigration group, the March and March movement, instead of finding solutions to the problems facing South Africans.

she wrote:

"Inkinga, she's busy creating stories about Israel and March and March, so her brain is full of conspiracies instead of real solutions."

The Facebook post of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacting to Minister Kubayi's plans is below:

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Emerald Ntuli said:

"The time of Keeping account of every project that each Minister has Run or Destroyed in their Term has Arrived. We must hold them accountable; we did not give them these Strategic Positions. We do need to Take them out of these positions if they Betray our Interests."

Sandigo Ka Bosman Mevana wrote:

"Where are the special courts to deliver justice for the people of South Africa everyday? Talk about using people's money against them."

Themba Radebe commented:

"Wow, there is something the government is not telling us."

March and March leader Jacinta Zinhle Ngobese Zuma criticises South African courts over foreigners' bail amid rising xenophobic attacks. Image credit: Jacinta Zinhle Ngobese Zuma

Source: Facebook

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma slams South African courts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma slammed South African courts after a judge reportedly ordered the Department of Home Affairs to grant a Nigerian national naturalisation within 15 days or face having the Minister imprisoned.

The controversial social activist raised concerns about conflict of interest as she highlighted the nationality status of the judge who ruled on the case.

Source: YEN.com.gh