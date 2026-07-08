Drama As Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma Fumes Over Minister Kubayi's Special Courts Plan for Foreign Nationals
- Anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma furiously reacted to Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi's proposal on Wednesday, July 8, 2026
- The Justice Minister said special courts may be considered to handle cases of violence against illegal foreign nationals in South Africa
- Ngobese-Zuma accused the minister of filling her head with conspiracy theories instead of finding real solutions for South Africans
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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, a South African anti-immigration activist, lashed out at Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi after the minister floated the idea of establishing special courts to address violence against illegal foreign nationals.
The outburst came after Minister Kubayi indicated that such courts could be considered should the need arise.
The minister's statement drew immediate condemnation from Ngobese-Zuma and other critics who argued that ordinary South Africans remain underserved by the existing justice system.
Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacts to minister's plan
Ngobese-Zuma took to Facebook on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, to vent her frustration, directing her anger squarely at the minister.
Serious bribery allegations against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma surface amid similar Phakel'umthakathi scandal
In her post, the activist instead raised questions about the minister's comments, writing in Zulu "Babazani", meaning "What are they asking?" in English.
Jacinta also accused Kubayi of creating false narratives about her anti-immigration group, the March and March movement, instead of finding solutions to the problems facing South Africans.
she wrote:
"Inkinga, she's busy creating stories about Israel and March and March, so her brain is full of conspiracies instead of real solutions."
The Facebook post of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacting to Minister Kubayi's plans is below:
Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's post stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Emerald Ntuli said:
"The time of Keeping account of every project that each Minister has Run or Destroyed in their Term has Arrived. We must hold them accountable; we did not give them these Strategic Positions. We do need to Take them out of these positions if they Betray our Interests."
Sandigo Ka Bosman Mevana wrote:
"Where are the special courts to deliver justice for the people of South Africa everyday? Talk about using people's money against them."
Themba Radebe commented:
"Wow, there is something the government is not telling us."
Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma slams South African courts
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma slammed South African courts after a judge reportedly ordered the Department of Home Affairs to grant a Nigerian national naturalisation within 15 days or face having the Minister imprisoned.
The controversial social activist raised concerns about conflict of interest as she highlighted the nationality status of the judge who ruled on the case.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh