Stonebwoy paid tribute to the late Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II, Overlord of Dagbon, describing his death as a great loss to all of Ghana

The star recalled being welcomed as family by the Dagbon Kingdom and honoured with the title Dancehall Sapashini – The Warrior

Stonebwoy extended his condolences to the royal family and the people of Dagbon in a heartfelt post on his official X account

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has joined the growing list of prominent personalities paying tribute to the late Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II, the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, following news of his passing.

Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy mourns Ya-Na Abukari II, remembering the honour from Dagbon in a touching tribute on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Image credit: Stonebwoy

Source: Twitter

In a heartfelt message shared on his official X account, the award-winning musician expressed deep sorrow over the death of the revered traditional ruler, describing his passing as a great loss not only to the people of Dagbon but to the entire nation.

"I mourn the passing of Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II, Overlord of Dagbon. His loss is felt across Dagbon and all of Ghana," Stonebwoy wrote.

The "Into the Future" hitmaker praised the late king for his leadership, noting that Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II played a significant role in restoring peace and stability in Dagbon during one of the kingdom's most difficult periods.

According to Stonebwoy, the late monarch was "a leader of peace and vision" who helped restore unity, heal divisions and give the kingdom renewed hope and stability.

His remarks echoed the sentiments of many Ghanaians who have recognised the late king's efforts in promoting reconciliation and development within the Dagbon Kingdom.

The musician also reflected on his personal relationship with the people of Dagbon, recalling the warm reception and honour he received from the kingdom.

Stonebwoy revealed that one of the moments he treasures most is being welcomed as family and being bestowed with the traditional title Dancehall Sapashini – The Warrior.

"I will never forget the love Dagbon showed me, welcoming me as family and honouring me with the title Dancehall Sapashini – The Warrior. For that, I am forever grateful," he stated.

He concluded his tribute by extending his condolences to the chiefs, the royal family and the people of Dagbon as they mourn the loss of their revered leader.

Stonebwoy's message has attracted widespread attention on social media, with many fans praising him for honouring the memory of the late monarch and acknowledging the special bond he shares with the Dagbon Kingdom.

The passing of Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II has triggered an outpouring of grief across Ghana, with political leaders, traditional authorities, celebrities and ordinary citizens paying tribute to his legacy.

Many have described him as a unifying figure whose reign will be remembered for promoting peace, reconciliation and progress in Dagbon after years of conflict.

The X post of Stonebwoy mourning the death of Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II is below:

Caretaker announced following death of Yaa-Naa Mahama death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kampakuya Naa Yakubu is set to serve as the caretaker regent of the Dagbon Kingdom.

Yakubu is overseeing affairs on behalf of the Dagbon throne in accordance with Dagbon custom following the death of Yaa-Naa Abubakari Mahama II.

Mahama II passed away on July 12. No cause of death has been made public.

Source: YEN.com.gh