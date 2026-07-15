A Global InfoAnalytics poll of 5,637 NDC delegates placed Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye ahead in the party's chairmanship race with 26.8% support

Former National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo came in second at 19.3%, with 35.3% of delegates still undecided

A separate finding showed 61% of delegates wanted incumbent chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia to remain in office

Former Youth and Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has emerged as the frontrunner in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairmanship race, according to a new opinion poll released by Global InfoAnalytics.

The survey, which sampled 5,637 NDC delegates, placed Vanderpuye at 26.8 per cent support, giving him a clear advantage over his nearest rival, former National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, who recorded 19.3 per cent.

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye leads poll with 26.8% delegate support in the NDC chairmanship race. Photo credit: Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Awudu Sofo Azorka and Alhaji Said Sinare trailed considerably further behind at 6.4 per cent and 6.3 per cent respectively. A significant 35.3 per cent of delegates remained undecided at the time of polling.

Vanderpuye leads across all regions

The poll found Vanderpuye's support to be broadly distributed, with the former minister registering a lead across all four regional blocs surveyed.

The consistency of his advantage across geographic divides is likely to strengthen his campaign's position heading into the contest.

Despite the active race to determine who will take on the chairmanship role, a notable majority of delegates appear content with current leadership.

The poll found that 61 per cent of respondents agreed with suggestions that incumbent National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia should remain in office, complicating the picture for all contenders seeking to succeed him.

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Nketia and Ato Forson in statistical tie

The Global InfoAnalytics survey also explored potential candidates for the 2028 presidential contest.

Asiedu Nketia led that field with 27 per cent support, while Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson followed closely at 22 per cent.

Other potential contenders, including Haruna Iddrisu, registered only single-digit figures.

In a direct head-to-head simulation between the two leading figures,

Nketia recorded 34 per cent against Ato Forson's 33 per cent, a margin so narrow that the two are effectively statistically tied for the party's presidential frontrunner position.

NDC orders appointees to resign internal elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC had directed that party members holding public office must resign before contesting internal party positions..

The directive, according to the party, was aimed at promoting fairness and strengthening internal democratic competition across all levels.

Implementation would be staggered, with different resignation deadlines set for constituency, regional and national-level aspirants.

Source: YEN.com.gh