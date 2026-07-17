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Comic skitmaker Sirbalo has disclosed that a single Facebook video racked up 2.1 billion views and generated over $4 million in earnings

Sirbalo explained that Facebook's early monetisation model paid creators around $200 per 100,000 views, with RPM occasionally spiking as high as $8 per 1,000 views

The content creator's story has gone viral as a striking example of how early Nigerian Facebook creators turned viral content into life-changing income

Comedian and content creator Sirbalo has set social media ablaze after disclosing the huge earnings behind one of Facebook's most-watched videos ever.

Nigerian Comedian Sirbalo Shares How He Earned $4 Million From 1 Facebook Video With 2.1Bn Views

Source: Instagram

In an interview that has since spread widely online, Sirbalo, whose full name is Obotuke Timothy Ochuko, laid out precisely how a single comedy video accumulated 2.1 billion views and translated into over $4 million in income.

How Sirbalo's $4 Million Facebook payday worked

The Nigerian walked viewers through the maths, pointing to Facebook's now-defunct generosity with creator payouts during the platform's golden era of monetisation.

At its peak, the RPM could climb as high as $8 per 1,000 views, meaning every 100,000 views could fetch a creator anywhere from $200 to $300. Multiplied across 2.1 billion views, the figures quickly reach staggering territory.

In Sirbalo's own words:

"So you know I got 2.1 billion views. You can imagine how much I made from the video. Funny enough, Facebook was sweet then. Then, you can have 100k views and get like $200, $300. There was a time your RPM would skyrocket, and you would see $8. So, 1,000 views will give you $8. So you can imagine how much you get getting 100k views. So Facebook was sweet then. Not like now that they're using quality views."

The rise of Africa's early Facebook creators

Sirbalo built his audience over years of steady comedy skit uploads, drawing in broad African viewership with humour that resonated far beyond Nigeria's borders.

His story is now being cited as one of the clearest examples of how early African creators on Facebook were able to convert viral momentum into genuinely life-changing revenue, long before the platform tightened its payout criteria under what it now terms "quality views."

The contrast he draws between then and now will feel familiar to many Nigerian and Ghanaian content creators who experienced the shift firsthand.

Where the platform once rewarded raw reach, today's model applies stricter filters that have significantly reduced earnings for many creators working with similar view counts.

Watch Sirbalo's interview as shared on X (Twitter) below:

@YahayaDorathy said:

"From posting videos for fun to building a real income stream, content creation has become a serious career path. The key is understanding your audience and staying consistent."

@GeoBlogx7fc:

"The thing here is content creation is very rewarding. It's very simple: put out valuable content that keeps people engaged on the specific platform, meets their monetisation requirements and start earning."

@Ak_Bethh pointed out:

"Once you're a Nigerian and mention numbers, people say you're lying 😂 But when the white guy who interviews billionaires said he made most of his money from fb and it was millions, no one said anything."

@ClarkJason51940 said:

"But he's not caping, though; money really dey Facebook and other social media. Sabinus really say the same thing. The problem with it is the monetising."

Source: YEN.com.gh