The Miss Universe Jamaica organisation announced the passing of 2024 contestant LaToya Malcolm on Saturday, July 19, 2026

Malcolm competed in the 2024 pageant while privately grieving the loss of her father, earning widespread admiration among her fans

Tributes from former classmates, pageant colleagues, and makeup artists flooded social media following the news of LaToya's passing

Jamaica's pageant community is mourning the loss of LaToya Malcolm, a former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant whose death was announced on Saturday, July 19, 2026.

Former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant LaToya Malcolm dies on Saturday, July 19, 2026. Image credit: Jamaican

Source: Facebook

The Miss Universe Jamaica organisation broke the news through a tribute posted on social media, confirming Malcolm's passing and offering condolences to her family and loved ones.

"Rest peacefully, LaToya. You will never be forgotten," the organisation wrote in its farewell message.

Malcolm took part in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica pageant, where she drew admiration from audiences and fellow contestants alike for her confidence and resilience.

Those who worked alongside her during the Miss Universe East segment of the competition have since come forward with moving recollections, with one collaborator revealing that Malcolm had been coping with the death of her father during the competition.

Despite carrying that grief privately, she remained fully committed and conducted herself with remarkable grace throughout.

No cause of death was disclosed in the official announcement.

Tributes pour in for LaToya Malcolm

Following the news, social media became a space for collective mourning. Former classmates, makeup artists, pageant peers, and fans expressed disbelief, with many saying she had seemed to be flourishing.

Those who knew her personally described a warm, humble, and deeply inspiring individual.

Many tributes highlighted not only her beauty and achievements on the pageant stage but also the quiet courage she showed during one of the most difficult periods of her life.

Her strength in the face of personal tragedy during the 2024 competition left a lasting impression on those around her, and many noted that her spirit motivated them in ways that extended far beyond the pageant world.

The Instagram post announcing the death of LaToya Malcom is below:

Reactions to LaToya Malcom's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions shared online following the announcement of Malcolm's passing.

@ranny wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace"

@Dan said:

"This is so heartbreaking"

@emmi commented:

"Rest well, dear"

Miss Grand Orlando 2025 and boyfriend dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the tragic deaths of Miss Grand Orlando 2025 Skarlent Rodríguez and her boyfriend, José Castro, following a devastating earthquake in Venezuela.

The couple was found lying under the rubble of their collapsed apartment, a heart-wrenching testament to their love and the profound impact of this disaster on the pageant community.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh