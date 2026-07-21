Aba Dope broke her silence during a TikTok Live on Monday, July 20, addressing backlash over her bridal-inspired outfit at Kwatemaa's wedding

The Ghanaian TikTok influencer claimed the controversial look was part of a pre-agreed publicity strategy between herself and Kwatemaa

Aba Dope also shared that a 2019 wedding guest outfit of hers attracted international attention and was allegedly acknowledged by the BBC

Ghanaian TikTok personality Loretta Bannerman-Martin, widely known as Aba Dope has spoken out about the bridal-style outfit she wore to fellow content creator Kwatemaa's wedding, pushing back hard against accusations that she deliberately tried to steal the bride's spotlight.

Aba Dope explains why she wore a bridal gown to Kwatemaa's wedding amid backlash. Image credit: Aba Dope, Brahadams

Source: Facebook

Going live on TikTok on Monday, July 20, 2026, Aba Dope addressed the criticism that has followed her for weeks since the wedding photos and videos went viral amid their social media beef.

She insisted the look was never a solo decision, claiming she and Kwatemaa had discussed and agreed on the outfit together well before the ceremony took place.

Aba Dope's wedding guest outfit strategy

According to the influencer, anyone who has followed her closely over the years would know that wearing show-stopping, gown-like pieces to friends' weddings is essentially her signature.

She positioned the outfit not as a lapse in judgement but as part of a calculated approach she and Kwatemaa devised to generate buzz around the wedding on social media.

In her telling, the dress was less about fashion and more about publicity, with both women wanting the event to spark conversations online.

She also made a bold claim about her history with standout wedding looks, stating that a guest outfit she wore back in 2019 drew international attention and was picked up by the BBC, though she stopped short of naming the specific feature or providing any further detail during the live session.

Aba Dope's remarks followed Kwatemaa's own public statements about the situation, which came after the pair's friendship reportedly hit a rough patch.

Watch Aba Dope address the wedding outfit controversy below:

Reactions to Aba Dope's explanation

Ghanaians weighed in heavily on the explanation, with opinions split between those standing firmly in Aba Dope's corner and others who remained unconvinced.

@Vee💓🥰🕺 wrote:

"The lady never liked you as a friend; just sell your food, but it's good you have come out to explain your side of the story."

@Miss Efe said:

"Awwww I think I now understand you."

@Efua 💕Adepa💗beauty commented:

"Aba please learn how to walk alone please I love you the way you are 💝🙏🙏."

@purplemood declared:

"Who still hates this lady 😏 Team Aba allllll the way."

@Ms.sarpong🌺 wrote:

"Kwatemaa was jealous of you."

@Manye Akua💕Patty added:

"You should have picked another colour but not white."

@Baby 💎Naa 🌹💕 posted:

"She wanted her own trend. Plus she had he own motive of getting closer to Kwakwa in the first place."

Aba Dope gains international recognition

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular Ghanaian influencer and businesswoman Loretta Bannerman-Martin, widely known as Aba Dope, has gained global recognition as she has been featured in an iconic Nigerian magazine.

In a post shared on her official Instagram page, Aba Dope announced while sharing a preview of her feature.

Source: YEN.com.gh