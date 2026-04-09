Outspoken Ghanaian influencer Aba Dope has gone international as she has landed a feature in an iconic Magazine in Nigeria

The admirable description in the magazine has stirred reactions online, as congratulatory messages have poured in

Aba Dope, who happens to be one of the hardworking influencers in Ghana, has expressed her joy over the recent achievement

Popular Ghanaian influencer Loretta Bannerman-Martin, widely known as Aba Dope, has gained global recognition as she has been featured in an iconic Nigerian magazine.

Aba Dope shines on international stage as iconic Nigerian magazine features her. Image credit: Aba Dope

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on her official Instagram page, Aba Dope made the announcement while sharing a preview of her feature. The magazine in question happens to be 'Becoming Her'.

The public figure, who might have never expected such recognition, expressed her joy. Saying:

"Look at the woman you all raised, humbly featured in an iconic Nigeria women magazine. My effort has been recognised. I'm in 'Becoming her' edition."

The Instagram post of Aba Dope is below:

Aba Dope as described in the magazine

Aba Martin, affectionately known as Aba Dope, is a renowned Ghanaian personality born in Cape Coast on 17th June 1993. As a TikTok influencer, restaurant owner, professional nurse, and TV host, Aba has carved a niche in multiple fields.

She began her nursing studies in Ghana’s Central Region, advancing her education in China, where she earned a degree. Upon returning, she practised at Trust Hospital and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Beyond nursing, Aba has excelled in media, hosting shows on Joy Prime and Onua TV’s Girls Kasa and Onua Concert Party. Her vibrant TikTok presence has further amplified her influence, garnering a devoted audience for her engaging content. Adding entrepreneurship to her resume, she runs a successful restaurant, blending her love for food with business acumen.

Aba’s journey from modest beginnings to multifaceted success is a testament to her resilience, ambition, and determination.

She continues to inspire many, particularly young women, by proving that diverse talents and hard work can lead to exceptional achievements.

Reactions to Aba Dope Nigerian magazine feature

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Aba Dope announced her feature in the Nigerian Magazine.

Ceta wrote:

“Congratulations Meyonko. Sore higher. I am happy for you.”

Diamond wrote:

“Go girl, your limit is beyond the sky.”

Mahabe wrote: “God is taking you to higher places.”

Aba Dope cries over bad food review

Aba Dope gained public sympathy after a video of her weeping during a TikTok Live went viral.

The Onua TV personality explained that a young customer had given her a negative review after purchasing her food for the second time.

She added that the customer complained about the portion size, saying it didn’t provide value for money.

During the live session, actress Nana Ama McBrown called Aba Dope, urging her to stop crying and explore different ways to handle the situation.

McBrown, the ex-wife of Maxwell Mensah, advised her to end the live video and give her a call instead.

The Instagram video of Aba Dope weeping over a negative food review is below:

Aba Dope opens up on how she gave birth to her daughter, despite having no man I'm her life. Image credit: Aba Dope

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope opens up on childbirth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Aba Dope spoke about how she had her baby despite having no man in her life.

She disclosed that she went into an agreement with her baby daddy to get her pregnant, explaining to him that she was not ready for any relationship whatsoever.

The video, which was from an interview with Giovanni, went viral, sparking massive reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh