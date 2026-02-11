A Facebook post featuring the magnificent mansion built by the late Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has sparked discussions about the brilliance of the late innovator

This striking building, which stands out as a local landmark, is said to have been constructed completely from concrete, from foundation to rooftop

Many have flocked to the comments to marvel at the impressive structure and offer what they know about the building and the affluent family

A recent Facebook post has reignited discussions about the immense wealth of the Kantanka Family.

The post featured a photograph of a massive five-storey building, rumoured to have been constructed entirely of concrete.

Apostle Safo's architectural marvel is said to be built entirely from concrete. Photo credit: Kss/Instagram, SasuBlog/Blogspot.com

According to social media chatter, the impressive architectural marvel was conceived, designed, and built by the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka during his prime.

Towering above its surroundings, the building stands out as a unique landmark in the area.

The late Apostle Safo Kantanka was widely celebrated for his groundbreaking innovations and technological inventions, a legacy that earned him the distinguished title of “Star of Africa.”

He is believed to have built aircrafts manufactured several electronic devices with special innovations long before they became popular around the world.

Read the Facebook post here:

Some facts about Apostle Safo Kantanka

Engineless Cars

The late Apostle Safo Kantanka is widely believed to be the first in Africa to manufacture an engineless car. His vehicles run on batteries and are powered by solar and electric energy.

Through his company, Kantanka Automobile, he introduced numerous innovations that transformed the automobile industry in the region.

Seven stringed guitar - Kantanka bass VII

Not only was Apostle Safo a frontrunner in the manufacturing industry, but he also had a deep love for music. In 1970, he invented a seven-string guitar, which he named the Kantanka Bass VII.

Although the instrument was never mass-produced, his innovation made a notable impact on the music world.

Thanks to his experiments, musicians and bands became more willing to explore and challenge conventional musical boundaries.

Apostle Safo Kantanka is a towering example of African ingenuity and ambition. Photocredit: Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka/Facebook

Before his addition of the extra string, extending the bass range on a traditional guitar had been difficult, making his invention a groundbreaking development for music.

Advancements in alternative medicine

Apostle Safo’s influence extended beyond the manufacturing industry; he also made significant strides in medicine.

A firm believer in African healing methods, he founded the Great KOSA Clinic in 1978, where he employed alternative treatments, primarily using pure African herbs and roots. The clinic provided care for ailments such as malaria, hernia, typhoid, asthma, and other serious conditions.

Reactions to Kantanka's impressive mansion

Scores of netizens have reacted to the post showing the impressive edifice. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the comments below:

Shadraq Kyei commented:

"When I was a child, I used to go to the house to watch Concert Party rehearsals, Taifa to be precise."

Nana Nhyiraba Kwaku Safo noted:

"The foundation of the building alone is more than 10ft deep. It is made of concrete and iron rods only."

Charls Akrasi-Duodu said:

"I saw this house back in 2000 when I was still in Senior High School. I used to go there with Akwasi Ofori, he was then the host of Kantanka TV morning show."

Kantanka introduces a vehicle with local name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kantanka Automobile has unveiled its latest vehicle, which has a Ghanaian name, but netizens did not seem impressed.

The new vehicle, named Mensah, is described as a testament to Kantanka's dedication to innovation in the automobile industry.

