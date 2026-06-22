Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale made an appearance at the Accra High Court to show support for his fan Webkid, whose case is linked to a complaint by Stonebwoy

Webkid, whose real name is Abdul Gafaru Sadi, was arrested on May 7, 2026, over allegations of publishing false news and offensive content targeting Stonebwoy and his family

Shatta Wale has been vocal in his defence of Webkid, blasting Stonebwoy for taking the matter to court

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has made an appearance at the Accra High Court to show support and solidarity for his fan Webkid as court proceedings in his legal battle continue.

Shatta Wale makes a personal appearance at the Accra High Court to show solidarity with his fan Webkid, over a Stonebwoy-linked complaint. Image credit: G24, GH Brain, Stonebwoy (Twitter & Instagram)

Source: Twitter

Webkid Afrika, whose real name is Abdul Gafaru Sadi, was picked up by the Ghana Police Service on May 7, 2026, after dancehall artist Stonebwoy reportedly filed a complaint against him over false publication.

According to the prosecution, the accused used his X account to share content described as false, misleading, and capable of causing fear and panic.

Webkid initially faced four charges: publication of false news against Stonebwoy, offensive conduct, and actions contributing to the breach of peace.

His lawyer later confirmed that the charges had increased from four to six counts as investigations continued.

On Thursday, June 18, 2026, Webkid reappeared before an Accra High Court. However, court proceedings could not take place due to the absence of the judge expected to lead the hearing. The case was subsequently adjourned to Monday, June 22, 2026.

Shatta Wale makes court appearance for Webkid

Shatta Wale arrived at the Accra High Court to personally show solidarity with Webkid as proceedings continued. The dancehall king's presence at the court drew significant attention and showed how personally he had taken his fans' detention.

Shatta Wale arrived at the court dressed in a light teal Nike tracksuit, paired with dark sunglasses and a face mask that kept his identity largely concealed.

He was greeted by a crowd of bloggers and fans who erupted in chants of "Pa pa pa pa" upon his arrival.

The Twitter Video of Shatta Wale arriving at the High Court for Webkid's proceedings is below.

Shatta Wale blasts Stonebwoy over Webkid's arrest

Following the arrest of Webkid Africa, Shatta Wale took to social media to blast Stonebwoy directly, questioning what he stood to gain from taking the matter to court.

He argued that criticism is a natural part of the music industry and that artists who cannot handle it should step aside. He dismissed the entire exercise as a distraction from more meaningful battles.

Shatta Wale continues his support for fan Webkid, whose case is linked to a complaint by Stonebwoy over an alleged false publication. Image credit: Shatta Wale, Ray-Ankrah (Instagram & Twitter)

Source: Twitter

He said:

"It's only a broke artist who arrests rival fans for speaking against him because you won't get anything from the guy you have taken to court. Your only mindset is to travel outside Ghana so that people would think you are an international artist."

The Twitter (X) video of Shatta Wale addressing Webkid's arrest is below.

Shatta Wale discloses properties bought for baby mamas

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale disclosed the properties he had purchased for the mothers of his three children.

Among his disclosures, Shatta Wale indicated that he had bought a $65,000 house for his first baby mama, Michy, and listed properties he had acquired for the mothers of his other two children as well. Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared mixed thoughts, with many questioning the legitimacy of his claims.

Source: YEN.com.gh