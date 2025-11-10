Black Sherif and his team officially submitted entries for the Grammy Awards in the Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Performance categories

The artist said he wasn’t disappointed about not being nominated, stressing that he’s focused on his growth and long-term vision

He described the Ghanaian music industry as a growing space, expressing optimism that with consistency, Ghana will eventually earn global recognition like the Grammys

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian music artist Black Sherif has disclosed that he and his team submitted for Grammy consideration in the two leading categories, Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Performance.

Black Sherif on not getting Grammy nod: I wasn’t perturbed. Image credit: blacksherif

Source: Instagram

The “Soma obi” hitmaker shared this during the Daybreak Hitz morning show on Hitz FM.

In the interview on the Andy Dosty show, Black Sherif said he and his team submitted their work for the upcoming Grammy Awards, but he is not too sore that they did not get that far.

He elaborated that although receiving a nomination was something he should be very proud of, he made a conscious decision to keep himself calm and focused on the journey rather than feel disappointment for not making the short list.

"I filled for the Africa Music Performance and Global category," he said. "Of course, I would have appreciated being nominated, but I wasn't moved or perturbed. I'm just focused on the work."

Black Sherif believes Ghana music is still growing and is very aware that this type of recognition will take time to take place on global platforms such as the Grammys.

He also urged all Ghanaians to continually support their artists and the Ghana music industry.

"The Ghanaian Music Industry is an expanding one. But one day we will get there," he stated. "It's a process. We're doing well, and one day we will see our continuous efforts pay off externally."

In recent years, Black Sherif has emerged as one of Ghana's most impactful musical exports to the world, thanks to his distinctive sound that blends highlife, drill, and Afro-fusion elements.

His 2025 Iron Boy debut album has received global acclaim and established him as an international musical presence.

Although Black Sherif was not nominated for a Grammy this year, his positive and humble demeanour has made him a fan favourite among fans and industry players alike.

Watch the interview with Black Sherif below:

Many believe his impact and originality on a global level make him one of a select few Ghanaian artists with the potential to win a Grammy soon aside A-list artistes such as Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and other few.

Fans praise Moliy’s response after missing out on Grammy nomination. Image credit: moliymusic

Source: Instagram

Moliy stays positive after Grammy nomination snub

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Moliy shared a cheerful video dancing to her new song Body Go ft. Tyla, after missing out on a Grammy nomination.

Shake It to the Max was widely expected to earn Ghana a Grammy nod after its massive global success.

Singer Moliy trended on Ghana’s X (Twitter) as fans praised her positive attitude and resiliency despite the painful and unexpected snub.

Source: YEN.com.gh