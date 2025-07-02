Ghanaian media personality Godsbrain Smart, popularly called Captain Smart, caused a stir as a model

The Onua TV presenter entertained GMB hopefuls during the auditions with his catwalk in a trending video

Many social media users commented on Captain Smart's video after he endorsed the popular pageant

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, affectionately known as Captain Smart, the lively host of Onua TV’s morning show, has once again captured public attention with his delightful antics.

In a side-splitting video, he displayed his prowess on the catwalk while donning a beautifully tailored agbada, intricately embroidered to perfection.

Captain Smart models like a beauty queen during the ongoing 2025 GMB auditions in a hilarious video. Photo credit: @tv3.

Captain Smart models like a GMB queen

With a playful spirit, Captain Smart cheekily petitioned the organisers of the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant for the opportunity to audition, confidently declaring himself as contestant number one.

As he sashayed across the screen like a seasoned supermodel, dramatically waving his hands like a beauty queen, the scene erupted in laughter.

His infectious energy even prompted the technical team to cheer him on, making the video an instant hit on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Paul Nkrumah stated:

"If such a man endorses GMB, and you are happy. He will soon say it is the most useless program ever to be aired on TV."

Benjaminne Switland stated:

"Nti TV3 paa ni?.First in news, Best in Entertainment."

Adjetey Felix Mask stated:

"President Mahama is going to make him minister for the TV station."

The Facebook video is below:

2025 GMB hopeful recites a poem

In another noteworthy moment, a captivating contestant at the 2025 GMB auditions left the judges in awe with her poetic talent.

The melanin-rich beauty recited a poignant and soul-stirring poem that celebrated the essence of beauty, captivating everyone in attendance.

The 2025 hopeful dressed to impress in a pink short-sleeved top and a stylish African print skirt, and the model in black high heels.

The Instagram video is below:

Queen Teiya slays in a corset dress

Among the judges was the enchanting 2022 GMB winner, Teiya Tung-Drahamani, who looked radiant in a corseted dress paired with a chic short hairstyle.

The politician's daughter exuded elegance as she assessed the aspiring contestants for the Greater Accra Region.

Queen Teiya wore heavy makeup and beautiful accessories that matched her stylish ensemble.

Check out the photos below:

2020 GMB winner rocks denim jeans

Joining her on the panel was the fabulous Naa Dedei Botchwey, who donned a regal African print top paired with denim.

Her exquisite braids framed her face beautifully, while her subtle makeup accentuated her features. Long eyelashes completed her look.

Naa Dedei Botchwey accessorised with vibrant African beads, a homage to Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

Check out the photos below:

2016 GMB winner models in a classy dress

2016 GMB winner, Yaba Nelly, dazzled in a spectacular African print flared dress complemented by black strappy high heels, making heads turn as she entered the room.

The charismatic beauty queen and mentor stole the spotlight with her expensive designer bag that completed her look.

With each contestant showcasing their unique flair, the auditions promised an exciting celebration of beauty, culture, and talent.

Check out the photos below:

2022 GMB contestant speaks about height bias

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Sally Amoani, who spoke about a female judge who told her she couldn't be a beauty queen because of her height.

The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful third runner-up opened up about the challenges women face in pageantry they were often afraid to share.

Several wsocial media users have commented on Amoani's Instagram post about her experience, which generated some mixed reactions online.

