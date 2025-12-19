Kevin Taylor triggered fresh controversy after weighing into Daddy Lumba’s family saga with a fiery rant that targeted mothers who allow their daughters to date married men

His comments followed the high-profile legal battle between Daddy Lumba’s two wives, which ended with a Kumasi High Court ruling that both women should be recognised as spouses

The outspoken media personality’s remarks sparked intense reactions online, with many Ghanaians linking his comments to Odo Broni's mother

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Kevin Taylor stirred drama on social media after he appeared to wade into the drama surrounding Daddy Lumba’s family.

Kevin Taylor blasts Odo Broni's mother amid the heated feud between Daddy Lumba's two wives.

Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba’s death stirred controversy after a heated beef erupted between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

His first wife, Akosua Serwaa, whom he married traditionally in 1991 and under German civil law in 2004, dragged his second wife, Odo Broni, to court.

According to reports, Daddy Lumba got married to Odo Broni in 2010, and they welcomed six children before his death.

In a case filed a case at the Kumasi High Court, Akosua Serwaa sought a declaration that she was the late legend’s sole legal wife and asked the court to restrain his Odo Broni from holding herself out as the singer’s spouse.

The case commenced on November 17 and dominated headlines in Ghana, with the judge ruling on November 28, 2025, that both women should be considered the spouses of the late musician.

The case polarised the public, with Ghanaians taking entrenched positions either for or against either wife.

Akosua Serwaa’s supporters claimed that she was happily married to her husband until Odo Broni snuck into the marriage and wrecked it, while supporters of Odo Broni accused the first wife of abandoning her husband after he got sick.

Below is a YouTube video with details of the court ruling in the Odo Broni and Akosua Serwaa court case.

Kevin Taylor speaks on Lumba wives’ saga

In a viral video seen by YEN.com.gh on December 18, 2025, Kevin Taylor slammed mothers who allow their daughters to enter into relationships with married men.

He said any mother who watches her daughter date a married man should be classified as a ‘witch’.

“The mothers who allow their children to chase married men and destroy people's marriages, may God punish you. You know what is happening is not good,” he warned.

Kevin Taylor’s rant, coming amid the ongoing drama, has sparked heated reactions on social media.

The TikTok video of Kevin Taylor blasting Odo Broni's mother over her actions is below.

Kevin Taylor criticises Captain Smart for his attacks on the NDC government over Abu Trica's arrest.

