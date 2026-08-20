Kessben FM presenter DJ KA performed a hit song by Kofi Kinaata in a video shared after his return

The song's theme of standing firm against detractors has fans reading a deeper meaning into his choice

He also clapped back at a critical commenter beneath the video, further fuelling the online conversation

Kessben FM presenter DJ KA has returned to the airwaves after a difficult few weeks away from the station, and his latest social media post has fans reading between the lines.

DJ KA performs Kofi Kinaata's hit song in a video shared after his return to Kessben FM. Image credit: DJ KA.

Source: UGC

The Kumasi-based broadcaster, whose real name is Rexford Kwadwo Adu Ntim, was suspended by Kessben Media in late July 2026 after a private video involving him began circulating online.

He later explained that the footage dated back four years to his time at Silver FM and had been leaked accidentally by his young nephew, before being used against him in an alleged blackmail attempt that he reported to the police.

DJ KA formally returned to his radio duties on Monday, August 17, 2026, receiving a warm, celebratory welcome from his Kessben colleagues upon his arrival back at the station.

DJ KA performs Kinaata's song after return

Following his reinstatement, DJ KA shared a TikTok video of himself excitedly performing along to every line of Kofi Kinaata's 2018 single "M*lafak*."

The song is widely known for its theme of standing firm against gossip, betrayal, and hostility from detractors, rather than letting criticism derail one's path.

Given the timing, coming right after weeks of intense public scrutiny, fans quickly interpreted the song choice as a deliberate, symbolic message from the presenter.

Beneath the video, DJ KA also clapped back directly at a critical commenter, telling the person off for creating a "fake account" and wasting their data over him, dismissing them with a sharp Twi insult in the process.

The TikTok video of DJ KA performing the song, which has since drawn attention for its timing relative to his recent ordeal, is below.

Fans react to DJ KA's song performance

The video triggered a wave of reactions online, with fans praising his resilience and reading meaning into the lyrics alongside him.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Galaxi wrote:

"If only people know what it mean to get up after a fall as a man, kudus 🎉"

DJ KA himself liked a comment from BHADDEST, who wrote:

"this one de3 straight bullet paaa ooo"

THE EMPRESS 👸🖤🤍 offered her own interpretation of the song's message, commenting:

"The part that said five fingers up one over four to informant means...if u point 1 finger to someone the 4 remains pointed to u urself, u that is pointing to other. Hwan na ɔse onny3 bɔne da stay bless"

@phya💕@depa~ added:

"Back st*bbing and b*ting. Aside pastor Elvis, Kofi kinaata bi my next super hero👌"

Afia~Born🦋lead🌹 wrote:

"My respect for you has increased because you have bounced back stronger"

Daakyehemaa🇬🇭 commented:

"Some disgrace are always grace ooo bro I like the vhim… we thank God you are back. Kas3 heattttt🫂🤸🏼‍♂️🥰"

ODOGWU ..💯👌 exclaimed:

"waw I have watched this video over ten times, you made me enjoy the song even more than kinaata himself, you got this man"

DJ KA receives warm welcome back at Kessben

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, DJ KA received a lively, emotional welcome from his colleagues upon his return to Kessben Media, with the presenter exchanging hugs and joining in the celebration at the station.

His comeback marked a fresh chapter following weeks away from the microphone amid the controversy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh