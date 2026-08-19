The Ashaiman District Court remanded WOII Dzisenu Ben, a 43-year-old soldier, into police custody over the killing of Abdul Shaban near Afienya

The soldier claimed an unknown man attacked him and tried to seize his M16 rifle, prompting him to open fire on August 23, 2025

A post-mortem report found the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the heart, with findings suggesting the shooter stood above the victim

A Ghanaian soldier is in police custody after being charged with the murder of a 45-year-old man at Mawugbedzibe, near Afienya, in the Greater Accra Region.

Police remand WOII Dzisenu Ben, a soldier, for alleged murder of Abdul Shaban near Afienya. Image credit: iStock/Synthetic-Exposition

Source: UGC

The Ashaiman District Court, presided over by Derick Parden Eshun, remanded Warrant Officer Class II Dzisenu Ben, 43, following his arraignment.

According to a report by citinewsroom on August 19, 2026, Dzisenu Ben faces a murder charge under Section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). His plea was not taken, and he is scheduled to reappear in court on August 27, 2026.

What happened at Mawugbedzibe

Prosecuting officer Inspector Henry Tetteh Nartey told the court that on August 23, 2025, WOII Dzisenu and a colleague, WOI Yamoah Mark, both attached to the Base Ammunition Depot (BAD) at Michel Camp, visited the Afienya Police Station to report an incident on their landed property at Mawugbedzibe.

The two soldiers stated that while at the property, an unidentified man confronted WOII Dzisenu and attempted to forcibly take his M16 rifle, identified as No. 000470-11.

In response, the soldier discharged his weapon. Officers who accompanied the two men to the scene found the victim, Abdul Shaban, dead on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound near the upper chest and neck.

His body was taken to the Tema General Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

A post-mortem examination conducted by Dr Eric Dumfeh, a pathologist at the Tema General Hospital, determined that a perforating gunshot wound to the heart caused Shaban's death.

A bullet recovered from the body was sent to the Police Forensic Laboratory for ballistic analysis.

Significantly, the pathologist's report described the wound as consistent with a near-contact, angled gunshot, and suggested that the person who fired the shot was positioned at a higher level than the deceased at the time of discharge.

Both WOII Dzisenu and WOI Yamoah Mark later submitted written caution statements in the presence of an independent witness.

The case docket was forwarded to the Attorney-General's Office for legal advice. Following that advice, police formally charged WOII Dzisenu with murder and brought him before the Ashaiman District Court, which subsequently remanded him into custody pending his next court appearance.

Young soldier dies in motorcycle crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young soldier identified as Abdul-Rahman Suhuyini has reportedly died following a tragic motorcycle crash.

GhanaWeb reported that he passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

He was reportedly stationed at the 10th Mechanised Battalion in Wa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh