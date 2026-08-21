Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa celebrated 20 years in the film industry with a heartfelt Instagram message this week

She began her acting career at just six years old, after her late mother introduced her to a movie set

The milestone comes just days after she turned 27, with fans flooding her page with congratulatory messages

Popular Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has marked 20 years in the film industry, celebrating a journey that began when she was just a young child on set.

Maame Serwaa celebrates 20 years in Ghana's film industry, reflecting on her journey since childhood. Image credit: Maame Serwaa.

Source: UGC

Born Clara Amoateng Benson, Maame Serwaa started acting at only six years old, after her late mother, Rose Amoateng Benson, who worked in welfare for several Kumawood productions, brought her onto a film set where she was cast in her first role.

Since then, she has grown into one of the industry's most recognisable faces, appearing in titles including School Girl, Me Ba, Sekina, and Tumi, and picking up recognition such as the Kumawood Best Actress of the Year award in 2015.

The milestone also comes just days after her birthday, which she marked on August 19.

Maame Serwaa marks 20 years in Kumawood

Sharing the news on Instagram, Maame Serwaa reflected on the two decades since she began her journey in the industry. She wrote:

"20 years in the Film Industry. Two decades of passion, growth, challenges, unforgettable moments, and countless lessons. I'm deeply grateful for every opportunity, every role, every person who has been part of my journey, and everyone who has supported me along the way.

Her journey from child star to seasoned actress has also been visible in old throwback photos that have circulated over the years, showing her as a young girl on set long before she became one of Kumawood's most bankable names.

In recent months, she has also been spotted in videos documenting her workout routines at the gym, part of a broader glimpse into her life away from film sets.

Maame Serwaa's Instagram post celebrating 20 years in the Ghana movie industry is below.

Fans celebrate Maame Serwaa's milestone

The post drew an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues in the industry.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

the_hairmasterz wrote:

"You are a legend ✨✨✨"

padmoretrendz said:

"Wish u all the best buddy 😍"

1dapperjayden_ commented:

"ICON So Proud of U"

efobanks added:

"Congratulations @officialmaameserwaa .. we've been on few set n I can say your energy is unmatched. Keep being the best."

unity_bee wrote:

"Happy blessed birthday to you, my true queen. May you continue to be blessed within everything you do, seek and touch. Cheers to 20 years of making memories, acting and cheers to long life, great health, countless opportunities, laughter, peace, harmony and abundance!!!!! Happy belated yet blessed birthday to you once again, @officialmaameserwaa!!!!!!"

Maame Serwaa attends funeral with rumoured boyfriend

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Maame Serwaa made a rare public appearance with her rumoured boyfriend at the funeral service of rapper Ypee's late grandmother.

The Kumawood actress arrived at the funeral grounds in an all-black outfit, later holding hands with her partner as the pair greeted the grieving family, sparking mixed reactions from Ghanaians online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh