Chief Alabi Ogundepo, a veteran Yoruba oral poet, actor and celebrated Ìjàlà chanter, died on August 24, 2026, at the age of 84

The Saki-born cultural icon spent over five decades performing and recording Yoruba hunters' chant poetry on stage, on the radio and television

His family announced his passing in a statement signed by Dupe Ogundepo Falana, saying funeral arrangements would be shared in due course

Chief Alabi Ogundepo, one of Nigeria's most celebrated actors and practitioners of Ìjàlà, the traditional Yoruba hunters' chant, has died at the age of 84.

Chief Alabi Ogundepo, a veteran Nigerian movie actor and poet, passes away at 84. Photo source: Anu Oyebamiji Jesse Bamisaye, Oba Khalid Oyeniyi Olabisi Oyedepo III

Source: Facebook

The late actor's family confirmed his passing in a statement dated August 24, 2026, signed by Dupe Ogundepo Falana on behalf of the Ogundepo family.

The announcement offered no details about the exact cause of the veteran actor's untimely death.

Born in Saki, Oyo State, Chief Ogundepo spent more than five decades as a poet, writer, actor and composer whose artistry was deeply rooted in the Oke-Ogun dialect and cultural traditions of the region.

Beyond Ìjàlà, he was also a master of Oríkì and other forms of Yoruba praise poetry, making him one of the most versatile oral artists of his generation.

His son, Alabi Ogundepo Olaogun, paid tribute to his father in a piece titled "And the Bunch of Talents Slept", capturing the depth of the loss felt by his immediate family.

Chief Ogundepo's legacy in Yoruba culture

Radio and television audiences across Nigeria came to know Chief Ogundepo through his public service jingles on Radio Oyo and NTA Ibadan, with the "Eso Pele Onimoto Rora Saare" campaign among his most widely remembered contributions.

He also produced the cultural broadcast programme "Akiika" for NTA Ibadan, using the platform to champion Yoruba language, oral literature and ancestral traditions.

With the deaths of other prominent Ìjàlà practitioners, including Ogundare Foyanmu, Ogundepo had become one of the last enduring voices connecting younger generations to this ancient tradition.

The veteran Nigerian actor's passing leaves a significant gap in the preservation of Yoruba oral heritage.

In their statement, the family described him as a man of wisdom, dignity and compassion, whose influence extended well beyond the stage.

"While the family mourns the passing of a beloved father, husband, grandfather, relative and friend, we are also comforted by the enduring legacy he leaves behind through his writings, relationships, values and contributions to society," the statement read.

The Okere of Sakiland, Oba Dr Surv. Khalid Oyeniyi Olabisi Oyedepo III, has expressed sadness over the death of the renowned actor and poet.

The monarch described the death of the Saki-born cultural icon as a great loss to Sakiland, Oke-Ogun and the Yoruba cultural community, saying Ogundepo would be greatly missed.

He said the late poet made significant contributions to the development and promotion of Sakiland through his artistic and cultural activities.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced, with the family asking for privacy and prayers during this period.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Chief Alabi Ogundepo is below:

Reactions to Chief Alabi Ogundepo's death

Nigerians and admirers of Yoruba culture have been mourning the loss of the iconic figure online.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Osundeyi Olaniyi wrote:

"Baba, continue to rest in peace and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss."

Oyetunji Kolawole Saheed said:

"Baba Ogundepo was indefagitable gantal an icon and He's is a pride to Saki, Oyo State & Nigeria at large."

Kolawole Ipadeola Lekan commented:

"What a great loss! Your demise is a great loss to Saki, Oke-Ogun, Oyo State, the Entire Yoruba race, & Nigeria at large. I pray that, may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Adieu."

Veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the passing of Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, the veteran Nollywood actor who succumbed to a prolonged battle with stage four cancer.

His daughter Kira emotionally confirmed the news in a live-streamed video, appealing for travel arrangements to Nigeria for his Islamic burial.

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Source: YEN.com.gh