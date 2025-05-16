Ghanaian musician Dennis Nana Dwamena popularly called KiDi's baby mama Adelaide Babette Van Aalst has an impressive curriculum vitae

Babette Van Aalst has set up different companies in Ghana that works with creatives in the entertainment industry

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of all Kidi's baby mama's businesses and projects she has worked on over the years

Ghanaian musician Dennis Nana Dwamena, known popularly as KiDi's baby mama, Babette Van Aalst, who is making waves in the entertainment industry.

Babette Van Aalst, a Ghanaian-Dutch poet, copywriter, and spoken word artist, has established herself as a formidable force in the creative realm.

KiDi's baby mama Adelaide Babette Van Aalst takes about working with top local and international brands. Photo credit: @directedbybarbie.

With her unique blend of cultural influences and professional expertise, KiDi's baby mama Babette Van Aalst has collaborated with top industry players and international brands, elevating her status as a leading figure in the sector.

KiDi's baby mama works Puma Ghana

Ghanaian musician KiDi's baby mama played a pivotal role in the highly acclaimed Puma advertisement featuring the senior National team coach Otto Addo, as well as players Rahim Ibrahim and Raman Ibrahim.

This advertisement was part of a larger campaign led by Puma and Ghanaian designer Jefferson Osei, which aimed to honor Ghana’s National Team Jersey in celebration of this year’s Ghanaian Independence Day.

Babette Van Aalst works with Wizkid

In addition to her extensive work with local talents, Babette Van Aalst has collaborated with Nigerian superstar Wizkid and singer Tems on the music video for their hit song "Essence," directed by K of PriorGold Pictures.

This collaboration further highlights her versatility and ability to bridge cultural gaps in the music industry.

With her multifaceted career and unwavering dedication to her community, Babette Van Aalst has exemplified the spirit of empowerment and creativity, cementing her place as a true powerhouse in the entertainment landscape.

Babette Van Aalst sets up 3 companies in Ghana

Currently, Babette has established three distinct companies. In 2021, she was honored among the "50 Women of Yaa Asantewaa," recognising her contributions to empowering women in the industry.

KiDi's baby mama manages female DJs

Babette Van Aalst has founded a boutique management firm in Accra that focuses on the representation and promotion of female artists, ensuring they receive the visibility and opportunities they deserve at various events across the country.

KiDi's baby mama is an event management expertise

Musician KiDi's baby mama has revolutionised event planning and organising in Ghana, using her experience and insights to create successful and profitable ventures.

Babette's consultancy firm has partnered with high-profile clients, managing their events while also crafting engaging content and maintaining their online presence.

In one of her interviews, she emphasised that event planning can be a lucrative pathway for entrepreneurs who network with affluent individuals willing to invest in quality experiences.

KiDi's baby mama gives back to the community

Beyond her professional achievements, Babette has become famous for her deep commitment to giving back to society.

Musician KiDi's baby mama has operated a charitable organisation for years that addresses critical issues within communities.

In her latest initiative, she has teamed up with a female-owned shoemaking company to provide 200 pairs of shoes for children in underprivileged areas.

Over the year, Babette and her team has organised concerts featuring prominent musicians like Adina, using these events to raise funds and create awareness for her charitable projects.

