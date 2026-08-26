Shafik Mahama stepped out publicly with his Algerian wife, Asma, as she marked her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Asma Mahama shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, appearing in a light pink flowing dress and carrying a matching pink handbag

The Dubai-based couple's rare public outing comes months after they welcomed their second child, Thanina Gyamfua Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama's eldest son, Shafik Mahama, made a rare public appearance alongside his wife, Asma, as she celebrated her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

Shafik Mahama makes a rare public appearance with his Algerian wife, Asma, as they celebrate her 33rd birthday. Photo source: @azzzyyyy

Source: Instagram

The Dubai-based couple's latest public appearance marked one of the few occasions they have stepped out together in the public eye since they got married in July 2020.

Asma Mahama marked the occasion with an Instagram carousel post, appearing radiant in a light pink flowing dress paired with a small matching pink handbag.

The photos, which showed her posed with her husband, Shafik, on a staircase, quickly drew attention from followers and admirers online.

Asma Mahama's birthday appearance with husband

The Algerian-born wife of President John Dramani Mahama's son Shafik looked relaxed and elegant in the birthday snapshots, which she shared in her Instagram post.

The multi-image gallery offered several angles of her birthday look, drawing a warm response from fans and friends who flooded the comments section with well-wishes.

The birthday celebration arrives months after the couple welcomed their second child, Thanina Gyamfua Mahama, in April 2026, an arrival that President John Dramani Mahama himself publicly celebrated.

Shafik and Asma have largely kept their personal lives away from the spotlight, making this joint public moment all the more noteworthy for followers of the first family of Ghana.

The Instagram photos of Shafik Mahama and his wife Asma on her 33rd birthday are below:

Fans celebrate Shafik Mahama's wife Asma's birthday

The comments section on Asma's post filled with warm messages from her family and friends, including some top Ghanaian celebrities, shortly after she uploaded the photos of herself and her husband.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

aidataher wrote:

"Azzzzzyyyy 🔥💞 Have a blessed one 🙌🏾."

eniafemomodu said:

"Happy birthday, my Queen 😍❤️."

itsjustsabs added:

"Happiest birthday, you gorgeous mama 💕."

President Mahama's elder brother celebrates 70th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about President Mahama's brother Peter Mahama, who recently celebrated his 70th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

The heartfelt celebration showcased the close ties of the Mahama family, emphasising their enduring bonds amidst the backdrop of Ghana's public life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh