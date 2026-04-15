Shafik Mahama, the eldest son of President John Dramani Mahama, and his wife Asma, have grabbed headlines after welcoming their second child

President John Dramani Mahama announced the birth of his grandchild, Thanina Gyamfua Mahama, congratulating the couple on their new bundle of joy

YEN.com.gh takes a deep dive into the life of the Dubai-based power couple as social media showers them with praise over their latest milestone

Shafik Mahama, the son of Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Asma, grabbed headlines on April 15, 2026, after welcoming their second child.

Shafik Mahama and his wife, Asma, welcome their second child on April 15, 2026. Image credit: @azzzyyy

Source: Facebook

President John Mahama announced the good news in a post shared to Instagram, congratulating the pair on their new bundle of joy.

“Welcoming my latest grandkid, Thanina Gyamfua Mahama. Congrats, Shafik and Asma,” the president wrote.

He accompanied his post with a photo of the newborn, sparking positive online reactions.

Below is the Instagram post by President Mahama announcing the birth of his granddaughter.

All about Shafik Mahama and wife Asma

Shafik Mahama and his wife, Algerian national Asma, have emerged as one of the most talked-about young couples in Ghana due to their proximity to the most powerful man in the land.

Shafik, Mahama's eldest son, reportedly met his future wife in Dubai when they were both studying for a degree.

After dating for some time, the duo made things official in July 2020 when they tied the knot at an exclusive and classy private ceremony in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

President Mahama once again made the announcement, sharing photos of the duo and wishing them well on their new journey.

"Congrats Shafik and Asma. God richly bless your union," he wrote on July 20, 2020.

Asma Mahama is a professional makeup artist and put her skills on display for the biggest occasion as she styled herself for her wedding.

“I did my own wedding glam. From the hair to the makeup, I’ve always known I’d do my own wedding glam because no one can me look beautiful as I do myself. For those that don’t know, I was a makeup artist professionally for about 2 years so I feel very comfortable trusting myself with such a big moment in my life,” she told the style magazine Braperucci Africa.

Shafik and Asma welcomed their first child, Alyazia Frema Mahama, in December 2022. Their second child, Thanina Gyamfua Mahama, was welcomed in April 2026.

Shafik and Asma are reportedly based in Dubai but occasionally attend high-profile events in Ghana, including the January 2025 inauguration of John Dramani Mahama after he recaptured power in the 2024 election, eight years after losing power in December 2016.

Below are the Instagram photos shared by Asma Mahama from Mahama's second inauguration.

All about John Mahama's children

President John Dramani Mahama is married to Lordina Mahama (née Effah).

Shafik Mahama is the eldest of their five children, with his siblings including Shahid, Sharaf, Jesse, and Farida Mahama.

Sharaf Mahama boasts the highest profile of the children after starting a professional football career and later venturing into sports promotion.

His promotional company, Legacy Rise Sports, has gained repute due to organising multiple high-profile boxing events in Bukom, Accra, the home of Ghanaian boxing.

Farida, the youngest of the children, also boasts a massive social media following and often updates fans with occurrences in her life.

Shafik Mahama and his Algerian wife Asma, attend President Mahama's second inauguration dinner. Image Credit: @azzzyyyy

Source: Instagram

Asma celebrates Shafik Mahama's birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Shafik Mahama's wife, Asma, celebrated her husband as he turned 30-years-old.

In an Instagram post, she praised him for being the love of her life and making an impact on her through their relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh