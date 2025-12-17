Reggie Zippy Calls Out Politicians Over Chaos in Daddy Lumba's Funeral Handling
- Reggie Zippy stirred debate after publicly slamming Ghanaian politicians over the chaotic handling of Daddy Lumba’s funeral
- In a TikTok video, he argued that national leaders failed to step in and protect the dignity of a cultural icon amid the family feud over his burial
- Reggie Zippy's comments followed months of legal battles between Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, his second wife Odo Broni, and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu
Popular Ghanaian musician, Reggie Zippy, has caused a stir on social media after slamming prominent politicians over Daddy Lumba’s funeral drama.
A heated legal battle broke out between the wives of highlife legend Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni, after his death on July 26, 2025.
Akosua Serwaa and the late singer’s immediate family, led by his sister Ernestina Fosuh, filed a legal case against his second wife, Odo Broni, and family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, over the organization of his funeral.
They sought an injunction to stop the December 13 funeral and for a declaration that Akosua Serwaa was the sole legal spouse of the late musician.
Despite several legal challenges, Abusuapanin and Odo Broni were allowed to hold the funeral on December 13.
The legal battle and ensuing social media feud led to a chaotic funeral and numerous allegations thrown against Daddy Lumba and his two wives, disrupting the process for his burial.
Reggie Zippy slams Ghanaian politicians over Lumba
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on December 17, 2025, UK-based musician Reggie Zippy slammed Ghana’s political leaders for failing to stop the chaos.
He said that amid the legal feud between Daddy Lumba’s family, powerful Ghanaian leaders should have stepped in to stop the chaos and restore sanity to the funeral process.
“We need to speak the truth to some of our politicians. Do not think that musicians, actors, and entertainers are not sensible. No. Today, my anger is due to how you have treated Daddy Lumba. So there was no leader in Ghana who could step in to prevent the chaos in the family? So no leader could prevent this disgrace to a national asset?
Reggie Zippy also said that the reason the music industry has failed to advance in recent years is due to the fact that there are no longer women like Akosua Serwaa to help upcoming musicians succeed.
The TikTok video is below.
