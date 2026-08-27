A video of Minister-designate Mahama Ayariga and Sunyani West MP Millicent Yeboah Amankwah at their children's graduation resurfaced online

The footage from ENAS Hybrid School in Kumasi in July 2026 gained fresh attention after Ayariga confirmed their marriage at his vetting in parliament

Ghanaian TikTok blogger Ikes Man shared the clip, which has since attracted widespread reactions from fans

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A recent video of Minister-designate Mahama Ayariga and Sunyani West MP Millicent Yeboah Amankwah at their children's graduation ceremony has resurfaced after public confirmation of their marriage on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Video of Mahama Ayariga and MP Wife at Their Children's Graduation Resurfaces After Marriage Reveal

Source: Facebook

The legislator-couple was present at a graduation ceremony at the ENAS Hybrid School in Kumasi for their children on July 2, 2026.

The clip, which was filmed at the school's outdoor ceremony in July 2026, showed the couple seated among other attendees on gold-accented chairs on artificial turf, watching proceedings in a composed and formal atmosphere.

Ayariga and Millicent were later seen standing alongside their two daughters on stage as they posed for a family photo.

The footage was shared by Ghanaian TikTok blogger Ikes Man and gained relatively modest attention at the time it was first posted.

Mahama Ayariga, Millicent and their children surface

Everything changed on Thursday, 27 August 2026, when Ayariga appeared before parliament for his ministerial vetting and openly confirmed his marriage to Millicent Yeboah Amankwah.

That admission sent Ghanaians scrambling back to the July graduation footage, with many seeing the clip in an entirely new light.

What had once been an unremarkable school event suddenly carried far more weight, offering what many viewers felt was a glimpse into a relationship that had largely been kept out of the public eye.

The pairing of two sitting politicians, Ayariga and Millicent, in a confirmed marriage has captured considerable public imagination, with Ghanaians flooding the comments section to weigh in.

The TikTok video of Mahama Ayariga and Millicent Yeboah Amankwah at their children's graduation is below:

Reactions to Ayariga, Millicent Yeboah Amankwah video

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from viewers responding to the resurfaced clip.

Political Mavis wrote:

"Happy Family 😂."

Gadafi TV said:

"Our brother, the majority leader, is very smart. What a beautiful couple."

LadyVee3797 commented:

"Mummy and daddy😅."

Afenyo-Markin asks Ayariga to recite National Pledge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the tense moment during Mahama Ayariga's vetting, where Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin unexpectedly asked him to recite the National Pledge.

The moment not only stirred an array of reactions online but also raised questions about the expectations placed on public officials in Ghana's political landscape.

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Source: YEN.com.gh