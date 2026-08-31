A video of Beasts of No Nation actor Strika sharing a meal with members of Dr Likee's Akabenezer crew has resurfaced online, reminding many of the bond they once shared

The video comes just days after Strika was hit with fresh theft allegations that sparked widespread backlash and renewed calls for him to face legal consequences

It also comes over a year after he was sacked from the same camp in January 2025 over a separate theft allegation involving his former caretaker, Gunshot GH

An old video of Beasts of No Nation actor Strika sharing a meal with members of Dr Likee's Akabenezer crew has resurfaced online, days after he was hit with fresh theft allegations that sparked widespread backlash.

An old video of Strika sharing a meal with Dr Likee's crew resurfaces amid fresh theft allegations. Image credit: Dr.Likee/Gunshot/Sika Official.

Source: UGC

Dr Likee, known in real life as Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi and popularly called Ras Nene, brought Strika into his comic skit crew in 2023 after the young actor was spotted in a rough state on the streets.

Their first joint project, a skit titled Striker that cast Strika as the hero, was well received, with fans praising both Dr Likee's support and Strika's acting.

Strika was placed under the care of Gunshot GH, a Kumasi-based content creator and associate of Dr Likee, living in his home for close to a year.

The arrangement was seen at the time as one of Strika's most promising attempts to rebuild his life after years of struggle.

Old video of Strika and the crew resurfaces

That same Akabenezer crew is now back in the spotlight after an old video from Strika's time with the camp resurfaced, showing him sharing a meal with fellow crew members Opoku Bilson and Shifo at a restaurant.

The clip is not new footage; it dates back to when Strika was still part of the crew, but it only resurfaced on social media after the fresh theft allegations against him went viral.

X user Mr Marfo shared the video on August 29, 2026, the same day the new allegations broke.

In the clip, Strika is seen seated among the group, digging into a shared plate of food alongside Opoku Bilson and Shifo, in what appeared to be a relaxed, friendly gathering.

The X video is below.

Reactions to Strika's resurfaced video

The resurfaced video stirred a wave of reactions from Ghanaians, with many reflecting on how far Strika has fallen since the days captured in the clip.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

BwoyePrude68586 wrote:

"I never believed it's truly him until everyone kept saying he's the one. How now."

experience_2477 said:

"He ended his own career."

Vxebo_ commented:

"Striker really messed up big time chale."

WiaseNyame indicated:

"You no fit help person wey no wan help himself."

HerBeautif13268 added:

"You can see and tell from his face that dude got no good thoughts/mindsets."

Why Strika was sacked from Dr Likee's camp

Strika's time with Dr Likee's camp came to an end in January 2025 after Gunshot GH publicly announced his removal from the crew.

Gunshot cited a pattern of unacceptable behaviour, with the breaking point being a theft incident, alongside claims that Strika had relapsed into hard substance use despite efforts, including a stint in rehab, to help him.

Strika initially denied the specific claim that he had stolen a mobile device, accusing Gunshot of fabricating the story to boost his YouTube engagement.

He later appeared in a video apologising to Gunshot and Dr Likee's camp, admitting he had made a mistake and appealing to be let back in or given other work opportunities.

Headless YouTuber calls for Strika's arrest

According to an earlier report by Yen.com.gh, Ghanaian content creator Headless YouTuber has separately called for Strika to face jail time over the fresh theft allegation.

On August 29, 2026, he took to X to describe Strika as unserious and accused him of preferring a life of crime despite past efforts to help him, adding that this was far from Strika's first offence and that his troubled history should not earn him special treatment because of his fame.

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Source: YEN.com.gh