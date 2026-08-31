GEM Multimedia Ghana Ltd announced on August 31, 2026, that its professional relationship with Keche Global had come to an end after seven years

Joana Gyan Cudjoe, MP for Amenfi Central and wife of Keche Andrew, chose not to renew the agreement that began in the year 2019

The press release stressed that the split was amicable, with no dispute involved, and that personal and family ties between the parties remain intact

GEM Multimedia Ghana Ltd has announced the conclusion of its seven-year professional partnership with music duo Keche Global, effective from a press release issued on Monday, 31 August 2026.

Joana Gyan Cudjoe ends her 7-year business relationship with Keche Global. Image credit: Joana Gyan Cudjoe, Keche

Source: Facebook

The statement confirmed that the contractual agreement between GEM Multimedia Ghana Ltd and Keche Global, which began in 2019, expired and will not be renewed.

The company is owned by Joana Gyan Cudjoe, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, businesswoman, investor and Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, who is also the wife of Keche Andrew, one half of the duo.

Joana Gyan's seven years of executive support

Over the course of the partnership, Joana Gyan served as executive producer and provided wide-ranging financial and professional support to the group.

Her input is said to have covered music recording and production, music videos, marketing, branding, artist development, photography, travel, media promotion and management.

It was also during this period that the duo transitioned from being known simply as Keche to Keche Global, a rebranding that reflected Joana's ambition to position them for wider African and international reach.

Several releases were credited to the partnership, including "Odo", "Today", "Same Girl" featuring Akwaboah, "No Dulling" featuring Kuami Eugene, "Good Mood" featuring Fameye, "Faya" featuring Epixode, "Life", "Something Must Happen", "Party of the Year" featuring Mr Drew, "Kiss", "Papapa" featuring Lasmid, "Maame" and "Enjoy Life".

Joana and Keche Global's amicable parting

The press release was explicit in stating that the end of the relationship was not driven by conflict.

There was no fight, bitterness or animosity involved, and the statement described the development as the closing of one professional chapter and the opening of new ones for both sides.

Joana also made clear that her personal and family bonds with the group remain unchanged. Keche Global continues to consist of Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, known as Keche Andrew, and Joshua Kojo Ampah, known as Keche Joshua.

Going forward, Keche Global is believed to operate independently, taking full responsibility for selecting its own management, investors, business partners, record companies, promoters and producers.

Joana, on her part, intends to channel her efforts into developing new talents and pursuing fresh music and investment opportunities through GEM Multimedia Ghana Ltd.

The statement closed by wishing Keche Global well and calling on fans to continue supporting the duo.

The Facebook post announcing the end of their contractual relationship is here.

Bismark Owusu resigns from Nhyira FM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the resignation of veteran Ghanaian sports broadcaster Bismark Owusu Bempah, known as Ayala, from Nhyira FM after eight years at Multimedia Group Limited.

His departure marks a significant moment in Ghana's sports broadcasting landscape, as Ayala reflects on a career defined by growth, challenges, and a legacy of loyalty.

As he transitions to a new chapter, Ayala's heartfelt gratitude towards his colleagues and his emphasis on leaving while celebrated resonate deeply within the broadcasting community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh