The people of Iyara in Kogi State lost their traditional ruler, Oba Jacob Babatunde Meduteni, the Eleta Oluyara of Iyara Land

Oba Meduteni, who ascended the throne in December 2023, died peacefully in his palace after battling a prolonged illness

Before becoming monarch, the 75-year-old had a distinguished career as CEO of two major electricity distribution companies in Nigeria

Oba (Engr.) Jacob Babatunde Meduteni, the Eleta Oluyara of Iyara Land, has died at the age of 75, plunging the Iyara community in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State into grief.

Oba Jacob Babatunde Meduteni, the Eleta Oluyara of Iyara Land, dies at 75, leaving a legacy of leadership and community devotion in Kogi State. Image credit: The Capital

Source: UGC

According to an August 30, 2026 report by Vanguard, the traditional ruler passed away peacefully inside his palace in Iyara after enduring a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness.

Oba (Engr.) Meduteni's short but significant reign

Oba Meduteni had occupied the throne for barely two years before his death.

The Kogi State Government appointed him Eleta Oluyara of Iyara Land on 24 July 2023, initially conferring a third-class chieftaincy title on the stool.

However, the Kogi State Executive Council elevated the stool to second-class status on 26 September 2023, recognising the significance of the traditional seat to the community.

His coronation and formal presentation of the staff of office took place on 23 December 2023, at a ceremony attended by prominent personalities, politicians and fellow traditional rulers from across the state.

From engineering boardrooms to the palace

Before he was called to serve his people as their king, Oba Meduteni built a formidable career spanning engineering and corporate leadership.

He trained at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, and later graduated from the University of Calabar.

His professional journey took him through senior management roles, including Manager of Marketing and Head of Customer Service in Kaduna, before he rose to become Chief Executive Officer of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company.

He subsequently served as Chief Executive Officer of Kano Electricity Distribution Company, cementing his reputation as a seasoned leader in Nigeria's energy sector. He retired from active corporate service in 2008.

Following retirement, he channelled his energy into private enterprise, running Newday Engineering Company and Nowday Farms.

Alongside his business interests, he devoted considerable time to community development, serving two consecutive terms totalling six years as National President of the Iyara Development Movement.

It was this deep-rooted commitment to his people that ultimately positioned him as the community's choice for the throne.

His passing has left the people of Iyara mourning a leader who brought a rare combination of professional expertise and grassroots dedication to traditional leadership.

Young soldier dies in motorcycle crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young soldier identified as Abdul-Rahman Suhuyini died following a tragic motorcycle crash.

GhanaWeb reported that he passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

He was reportedly stationed at the 10th Mechanised Battalion in Wa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh