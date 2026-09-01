Ghanaian internet sensation Adjetey was seen on the ground after apparently falling from his motorbike scooter

Some people helped him up as he appeared weak and unable to stand without assistance

The cause of the incident and the extent of any injuries he sustained remain unknown as more details begin to emerge

Ghanaian internet sensation Adjetey has sparked concern on social media after a video showing the aftermath of an apparent motorbike accident surfaced online.

Ghanaian internet sensation Adjetey involved in a motorbike crash; footage saddens fans. Image credit: _khendrickk, Adjetey

Source: UGC

In the circulating footage, Adjetey was seen lying on the ground beside what appeared to be a motorbike scooter. Several people gathered around him and attempted to help him back onto his feet.

However, the popular social media personality appeared weak and struggled to stand without assistance. Two men held him by the arms and carefully raised him from the ground as other concerned individuals watched.

Adjetey appeared weak after the accident

The video did not capture the moment the accident occurred, making it difficult to establish what caused him to fall from the motorbike. It is also unclear whether another vehicle was involved or whether Adjetey lost control of the scooter.

Watch the X video below:

Although he appeared conscious while receiving help, the extent of any injuries he may have sustained remains unknown. No official information about the location or date of the incident had been confirmed at the time of publication.

The footage has generated concern among social media users, with many expressing hope that the internet sensation did not suffer any serious injuries.

Adjetey gained fame online

Adjetey, also known online as Kpoo Sane, has become a familiar face on Ghanaian social media through his appearances with popular streamer Kweku Addo.

He has entertained viewers with his lively personality, spontaneous reactions and humorous exchanges during livestreams. Clips featuring him have regularly circulated across Facebook, TikTok and Instagram, helping him build a growing following.

His recent disagreement and subsequent reconciliation with Kweku Addo also attracted significant online attention.

Fans are now waiting for an update from Adjetey or people close to him regarding his condition following the apparent motorbike accident. Until such confirmation is provided, claims about the severity of his injuries remain unverified.

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Source: YEN.com.gh