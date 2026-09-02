Asantewaa publicly stated she would consider rekindling her relationship with AMG Armani, explaining that she was the one who ended things

A fan took the TikToker's comments directly to AMG Armani via Snapchat, prompting an unexpected response from the musician

Armani's cryptic replies on Snapchat have left followers questioning whether a reunion with his former partner and baby mama is genuinely on the table

Ghanaian musician AMG Armani has responded to public comments made by his former partner and baby mama, Asantewaa, who indicated she would be open to reconciling with him.

AMG Armani reacts to TikToker Asantewaa's comments about getting back together. Image credit: AMG Armani

Source: TikTok

Asantewaa's remarks surfaced during a close-up session shared on social media, in which she was asked directly whether she would ever reunite with Armani.

She said yes, clarifying that because she was the one who ended the relationship, any path back together would hinge entirely on whether Armani wanted to return.

Fan brings Asantewaa's words to AMG Armani

The comments attracted widespread attention, and one fan decided to act on them. The follower sent AMG Armani a direct message on Snapchat reading:

"Your babe said she wants you back oo."

Armani's reaction was swift and pointed. Rather than keeping the exchange private, he shared it to his Snapchat story alongside a response that raised more questions than it answered:

"Eii wait oo which of them? 33ya afa mani so ooo."

The musician appeared to suggest the message lacked sufficient specificity given his circumstances, adding a layer of ambiguity to what fans had hoped might be a straightforward answer.

AMG Armani adds a second cryptic post

Armani did not leave it there. In a separate post, he wrote:

"You people think life is like a kumawood movie,"

The two responses together paint a picture of a man who is not taking the speculation seriously, though neither post directly rules out the possibility of a reconciliation.

Fans have been left to read between the lines, with opinions divided on what his words actually signal about the state of things between him and Asantewaa.

The Screenshot of AMG Armani's post is below.

AMG Armani's reply to Asantewaa's comeback remarks. Source: AMG Armani / Snapchat

Source: TikTok

Akuapem Poloo speaks on dating AMG Armani

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Akuapem Poloo's response to the recent rumours linking her romantically to AMG Armani, amidst the musician's reported breakup with Asantewaa.

In a bold TikTok video, Poloo clarified her stance, emphasising that no romantic relationship ever existed between her and Armani, a claim that she addressed directly due to the intensity of the speculation surrounding their names.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh