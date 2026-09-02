Ohemaa Anima II has explained why she returned to Kantanka Automobile to purchase another vehicle after buying her first one in 2017

The queen mother praised the Ghanaian automobile brand for producing strong, durable and comfortable vehicles suitable for the country’s roads

She also appealed to the government to patronise Kantanka cars and promised to continue buying new models released by the company

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Ghanaian traditional ruler Ohemaa Anima II has reaffirmed her support for Kantanka Automobile after purchasing her second vehicle from the indigenous car manufacturer.

Ghanaian queen mother adds Kantanka Obrempong pickup to her collection, gives reasons. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo Jnr, Kwadwo Safo Studios

Source: UGC

The queen mother, who bought a Kantanka Onantefo in 2017, has added the Kantanka Obrempong pickup truck to her collection.

In a video shared by Kwadwo Safo Studios, she explained that her decision to return to the brand was influenced by the positive experience she had with her first Kantanka vehicle.

Queen mother praised Kantanka cars

Ohemaa Anima II described Kantanka cars as strong, durable and comfortable, noting that these qualities convinced her to purchase another model from the company.

She said:

“I will plead with the government of Ghana to patronise Kantanka cars because they are very durable and strong. The car also makes you very comfortable when using it. This is my second time buying a Kantanka car.”

The queen mother added that her latest purchase was not likely to be her last. According to her, she has resolved to buy any new Kantanka model that attracts her interest in the future.

Her remarks reflected her confidence in the locally assembled vehicles and her desire to encourage broader support for Ghanaian businesses.

She also appealed to the government and other state institutions to consider adding Kantanka vehicles to their fleets. Such patronage, she suggested, could strengthen the local automobile industry and encourage the company to expand its operations.

Features of the Kantanka Obrempong

The Kantanka Obrempong is a four-door, five-seater double-cab pickup designed for both regular road use and challenging terrain.

According to the manufacturer’s official specifications, the vehicle comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and selectable four-wheel drive, including 2H, 4H and 4L settings.

It also has a ground clearance of 230 millimetres and a stated towing capacity of up to 3,000 kilogrammes, features that support its use for demanding work and off-road journeys.

Inside, the pickup has leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, dual-zone automatic climate control and heated and ventilated front seats.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Its listed safety and driver-assistance features include multiple airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assistance, hill-descent control, blind-spot monitoring and a 360-degree camera.

Ohemaa Anima II’s latest purchase has drawn attention to the potential role of individual and institutional patronage in supporting Ghana’s automobile industry.

Kantanka Omama boasts Twi voice alert system

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video circulating online showed the Kantanka Omama pickup speaking in Twi while reversing.

The Omama is a Ghanaian-made pickup truck designed to carry passengers and cargo while handling both city roads and rough terrain.

During a marketing presentation, a Kantanka staff member said the vehicle is priced at about GH¢450,000 and boasts many modern features.

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Source: YEN.com.gh