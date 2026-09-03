Kumawood actor Salinko has drawn public scrutiny after repeatedly making headlines for gifting cars and pledging monthly allowances to veteran entertainers

Reports link the actor's financial capacity to ownership of three distribution and warehousing businesses operating under the LINKO brand

Salinko is also said to hold investments outside the entertainment industry, though the scale and value of those ventures remain unconfirmed

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Kumawood actor Abraham Kofi Davis, widely known as Salinko, has become the subject of public curiosity after a series of high-profile acts of generosity raised questions about where his money comes from.

Kumawood actor Salinko’s reported sources of income surface amid questions over his wealth after lavish gifts. Image credit: KSS, Salinko

Source: UGC

The scrutiny intensified as reports emerged of the actor gifting vehicles to fellow entertainers, offering financial assistance to veteran actors and musicians, and pledging monthly stipends to hundreds of industry figures whose welfare has long been a concern in Ghana's creative sector.

Salinko's reported source of income

Reports have identified three businesses, LINKO 1, LINKO 2 and LINKO 3, as central to his financial base.

The ventures are said to be involved in the distribution and warehousing of milk powder in Ghana, operating outside the entertainment industry entirely.

Beyond the LINKO businesses, Salinko is also reported to have interests in other investments that have allegedly generated considerable returns over time.

Taken together, these activities suggest his income streams extend well beyond his long-running career as a Kumawood actor.

Who is Salinko?

Salinko has spent years building his profile in Ghana's local film industry and remains one of its recognisable faces.

His reported business portfolio, however, adds a dimension to his public identity that many had not previously associated with him.

His philanthropic gestures have drawn particular attention at a time when the financial vulnerability of ageing actors and musicians remains a widely discussed issue in Ghana's entertainment landscape.

The pledged monthly allowances for industry veterans, in particular, have attracted both praise and curiosity from observers.

Despite the reports pointing to the LINKO businesses and other investments as the foundation of his wealth, the precise revenue figures, the full scope of his business operations, and the overall value of his investment portfolio have not been publicly established or independently verified.

The Facebook post unveiling Salinko's source of income is below.

Salinko leads intense deliverance service

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Salinko emerged in a new role as a spiritual leader, leading a prayer session that has gained viral attention online.

This unexpected transition from his comedic film persona to a deliverance minister has sparked curiosity and mixed reactions among his fans and the public.

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Source: YEN.com.gh