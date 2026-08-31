Bobrisky marked his birthday on August 31, 2026, by sharing a series of photos dressed in an elaborate gold mermaid-style gown

The Nigerian influencer dismissed speculation about his exact age in a cheeky caption accompanying the birthday photos

Social media users flooded the comments with a mix of birthday wishes and pointed jokes about his age and identity

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Bobrisky is ringing in another year with maximum flair, turning his 2026 birthday into a full fashion moment that has sent social media into a spin.

Nigerian influencer Bobrisky turns heads with gigantic photos as he clocks a year older. Image credit: Bobrisky

Source: Facebook

The Nigerian social media personality shared a series of birthday photos on Monday, August 31, 2026, wearing a heavily embellished gold mermaid-style gown that left very little to the imagination in terms of effort.

The outfit featured intricate detailing across the bodice and gave way to a dramatic, layered train that fanned out across the floor, lending the whole ensemble a distinctly regal quality.

Bobrisky's gold birthday gown steals attention

One photo captured the fitted silhouette of the upper half of the gown, showing off the craftsmanship up close, while another revealed the back view, where the long train and structured design were on full display.

Bobrisky's hair, makeup and accessories all tied into a carefully coordinated look, making it clear this birthday required serious planning.

The caption he chose for the post was just as deliberate as the outfit. Writing to his followers, Bobrisky said:

"31? 35? Baby, the age is irrelevant when you look like this. 😮‍💨 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 🎂💕."

The playful swipe at ongoing speculation about his real age was vintage Bobrisky, sidestepping the question entirely by redirecting attention to his appearance.

Rather than confirm or deny any specific number, he leaned into the ambiguity, letting the photos do the talking.

The Facebook post of Bobrisky is below:

Fan reactions to Bobrisky's birthday photos

Fans and followers were quick to respond in the comments, and the reactions ranged from warm wishes to sharp-tongued humour.

Prisca Johnson wrote:

"Happy birthday Bob"

Patrick Jesse said:

"On the last day, God will still call you IDRISS and you'll answer 😝🙂."

Eze Obident Ik commented:

"How will I explain to my unborn kids that he is a man🤗😂 Happy birthday senior Man."

Jematz Jematz added:

"Bro, you are 38; don't deceive yourself."

Godwin Ability wrote:

"Happy birthday odogwu."

Bobrisky speaks on romantic DM from women

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian socialite Bobrisky's recent video addressed the influx of romantic messages from women in his DMs.

In the clip, Bobrisky humorously pointed out that the physical attributes women admire in him were achieved through surgery and money, not nature. y.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh