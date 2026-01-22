Yaw Sarpong’s five children gathered at the family house in Kumasi to begin mourning their late father

The most emotional moment came when his eldest son broke down in tears as family members tried to console him

The family gathering highlighted the painful reality facing the family as they begin life without the gospel musician

Veteran gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong of the Asomafo band, passed away on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at the age of 66.

Yaw Sarpong’s children gather and cry at their family home in Kumasi after the legend's passing. Image credit: SEAN CITY (TikTok), Yaw Sarpong (Facebook)

Source: TikTok

The children of Yaw Sarpong gathered at the family house in Kumasi to grieve the loss of their father and talk about the funeral arrangements.

All five children were present at the family house as the family came together to observe mourning rites.

They were dressed in black as they sat quietly at the house, surrounded by close relatives and family friends.

The atmosphere was sombre, with grief clearly written on their faces.

The gathering marked the first public moment of mourning for the family since Yaw Sarpong’s passing.

Yaw Sarpong's son weeps uncontrollably

An emotional scene unfolded when Yaw Sarpong’s eldest son broke down in tears, struggling to control his emotions.

He was seen crying uncontrollably as family members moved closer to console him.

His sister also joined him as they wept together, finding it hard to embrace reality.

The moment was heartbreaking, as it reflected the deep bond between the late musician and his children.

Yaw Sarpong was widely known for his contributions to the gospel music genre, but within his family, he was first known as a devoted father.

Watch the TikTok video below:

As the family continues to mourn at their Kumasi home, many Ghanaians have expressed sympathy and solidarity with the children.

Messages of condolence and prayers continue to pour in, both in person and online, as the nation reflects on the loss of a gospel legend.

For the children, the gathering is a painful reminder of the absence of their father, as they begin the difficult process of adjusting to life without him.

Sarkodie pays tribute to Yaw Sarpong

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, paid a touching tribute to the late Yaw Sarpong.

The legendary gospel musician passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the Emena Hospital.

BET winner Sarkodie has joined the list of celebrities who have shared their profound memories of the founder of the Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo.

The Adonai hitmaker, who has made headlines with his upcoming sold-out concert in the UK, spoke about renewing his faith in God.

The award-winning musician also extended his condolences to the grieving family and the people of Ghana for the great loss.

Bishop J.Y. Adu details Maame Tiwaa's cause of death in the aftermath of her passing on December 7, 2025. Image credit: GHBRAINTV, YawSarpong, BishopJYAdu

Source: TikTok

Bishop J.Y Adu blasts Yaw Sarpong's family

Ghanaian man of God Bishop J.Y Adu sparked controversy online after slamming late gospel singer Yaw Sarpong’s family, accusing them of causing his death.

In an interview with Adom FM in Accra, the founder and leader of the New Jerusalem Chapel in Kumasi claimed that the family picked Yaw Sarpong from his place a day after Maame Tiwaa passed away on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

He termed the move as ill-advised and warned that they would be unable to properly look after him based on his medical condition.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh