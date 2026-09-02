Derrick Omollo, a popular Kenyan TikTok content creator and JKUAT student, was reportedly found dead in Juja

Armed thugs allegedly targeted the young creator in an attack believed to have been motivated by his phone

Kenyans have flooded social media with tributes, describing Omollo as one of the country's most promising content creators

Popular Kenyan TikTok content creator Derrick Omollo has reportedly been found dead in Juja after an alleged attack by armed robbers who are believed to have targeted his phone.

Popular Kenyan TikToker Derrick Omollo is found dead in Juja after an alleged phone robbery attack. Photo source: The Nairobi Times

Source: Facebook

The Nairobi Times broke the news of the late TikToker's death on social media on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

Omollo, who was a student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), had built a growing following on TikTok and was widely regarded as one of Kenya's rising digital voices.

His death has sent shockwaves through the online community and among fellow students on campus.

TikToker Derrick Omollo's death in Juja

According to a Tuko report, friends of the late creator also leaked private chats detailing the circumstances that led to his death, adding further grief and complexity to an already devastating situation.

The leaked messages claimed that five individuals, including Omollo, were together when they were suddenly confronted by thugs on the street.

As the group attempted to escape the alleged thugs, the deceased TikTok personality reportedly fell into a quarry, with his fall proving fatal.

The alleged robbery incident, which appeared to have been motivated purely by the desire to steal his phone, has prompted deep anger and sorrow among those who knew him and those who simply followed his content online.

Juja, a busy university town on the outskirts of Nairobi, has long grappled with security concerns, particularly for students who are frequent targets of opportunistic crime in the area.

The X post announcing the demise of popular Kenyan TikTok personality Derrick Omollo is below:

Tributes pour in TikToker Derrick Omollo

The news spread rapidly across Kenyan social media, with fans and followers mourning what many described as the loss of a young man who was only beginning to realise his potential.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@Nyarchi3f wrote:

"Just the moment he started shinning 😭. RIP Omollo."

@DanMorr57849193 said:

"It is painful seeing young people with promising futures losing their lives. Omollo was about to be among the biggest content creators in Kenya. RIP, comrade. 🕊️"

@InsomniaLK added:

"This is heartbreaking. Derrick's story deserved to be remembered with dignity, not just as news."

Popular TikToker dies months before wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the passing of Kenyan TikToker Judy Moraa, who gained immense popularity through her and her partner Mathew Ocharo's account, TheOcharo'sfamily.

The community was left reeling, with tributes flooding in for Judy, who was just three months away from her dream wedding on December 20, a day that now carries a profound sense of loss.

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Source: YEN.com.gh