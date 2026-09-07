The Burundian embassy in Nairobi began issuing free laissez-passer travel documents from September 7, 2026, after Kenya intensified its crackdown on foreign nationals

Ambassador Evelyne Habonimana called on EAC chairperson Yoweri Museveni to convene an emergency summit over the treatment of Burundian citizens in Kenya

Applicants must submit a passport photo, national ID copy, identity certificate, and valid residence certificate to qualify for the one-year travel document

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Thousands of Burundian nationals gathered along Denis Pritt Road in Nairobi's Kilimani neighbourhood on Monday morning, forming lengthy queues outside their country's embassy after it announced it would distribute free travel documents to citizens wishing to return home.

The Burundian embassy in Nairobi issues free laissez-passer travel documents for citizens amid Kenya's crackdown on foreigners, enabling easier EAC movement. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The Embassy of the Republic of Burundi in Nairobi began issuing laissez-passer documents at no charge from September 7, 2026.

The move, according to a September 7, 2026 report by Tuko, came in direct response to Kenya's ongoing crackdown on foreign nationals operating businesses in the country, which has left many Burundians anxious about their status.

Burundi calls on EAC to act

In a strongly worded statement, Ambassador Evelyne Habonimana appealed to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, the current chairperson of the East African Community Heads of State Summit, to step in.

"The Embassy of Burundi in Kenya is with much concerns on how Burundians are being mistreated, harassed and thrown out like chickens. We call upon the chairperson of East African Heads of State, H.E. @KagutaMuseveni, to immediately call for a summit to tame @WilliamsRuto," the notice, signed by Ambassador Habonimana, read.

The statement was issued following President William Ruto's directive to step up enforcement against undocumented immigrants, with Burundian nationals among those caught up in the operations.

How to obtain the Laisser-Passer document

According to a notice dated September 5, the Laisser-Passer allows Burundian nationals to move freely across EAC member states, including Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, and South Sudan, and is valid for one year.

To qualify, applicants must present a passport-sized photograph against a white background, a copy of their national identity card, a completed identity certificate, and a valid residence certificate.

Those who arrive after the afternoon deadline will be turned away, and same-day collection of completed documents is not permitted. Applicants can only collect their documents on the following working day.

The X video below shows the chaotic scenes from the Burundi embassy.

Kenya's visa rules for Burundians

The repatriation push follows regional discussions held in April 2026, during which Burundian authorities encouraged citizens to travel within EAC territories using proper documentation.

Under Kenyan immigration law, Burundian nationals are already exempt from visa requirements for stays of up to 180 days, in line with EAC free movement agreements.

Despite this exemption, the recent enforcement campaign targeting foreign traders has stirred significant concern within the Burundian community living in Kenya.

In a separate development, 100 Burundian refugees at Kakuma camp have also returned home voluntarily, with support from UNHCR and the Kingdom of Sweden.

Egypt names countries eligible for visa-free travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Egypt released an updated framework of visa requirements for 2026, clarifying which nationalities qualify for free entry, visa on arrival, or must complete a security clearance process before travelling to the North African country.

The guidelines are designed to help international tourists understand their entry options before booking travel.

Citizens of the United Kingdom, United States, and European Union member states travelling exclusively to the Red Sea resort destinations of Sharm El Sheikh, Dahab, Nuweiba, and Taba are eligible for a free entry permission stamp on arrival, valid for up to 15 days.

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Source: YEN.com.gh