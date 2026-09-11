Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylz, has spoken out after Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town, published private WhatsApp conversations between the two

Chief Stylz described the move as unnecessary given the roles both managers play for their respective artistes involved in the banter

The intervention has shifted public attention from Stonebwoy and Sarkodie themselves to the people in their corners as the banter deepens

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Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylz, has broken his silence after Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town, went public with private WhatsApp conversations, adding fresh fuel to the ongoing back-and-forth between the two Ghanaian music camps.

Stonebwoy’s manager, Chief Stylz, calls out Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town, over his leaked messages amid banter. Image credit: Sammykay Media, Sarkodie

Source: Facebook

The decision to publish the private exchanges drew a sharp but measured response from Chief Stylz, who made clear he felt the move was unnecessary.

Rather than hitting back aggressively, he appealed to Angel Town's sense of professional responsibility.

Chief Stylz calls out Angel Town over message

"My brother, it's quite unfortunate and unnecessary that you posted these, considering the critical roles we both play for these great individual artistes," Chief Stylz said.

His tone throughout was one of disappointment rather than confrontation.

He invoked the broader mood of the year to make his point, describing 2026 as "the year of the torch, the light, and the truth," and suggesting that Stonebwoy and Sarkodie should be the ones speaking for themselves.

"Let's allow them to speak their hearts," he urged.

The message signals that Chief Stylz would prefer the artistes to address whatever lies at the heart of the dispute directly, rather than have their managers escalate things by dragging private communications into the public domain.

Stylz reminds Angel Town of their professional bond

Beyond the immediate grievance, Chief Stylz was careful to acknowledge that the two managers still share a working relationship that extends beyond the current tension.

"You and I still have work and business to continue with," he stated, a reminder that their professional ties do not begin and end with the Stonebwoy-Sarkodie dynamic.

The intervention has, at least temporarily, redirected public attention from the two artists to the figures managing their careers.

Whether it succeeds in cooling things down remains to be seen, but Chief Stylz's decision to respond with restraint rather than retaliation suggests he is keen to stop the situation from spiralling further.

The X post of Stonebwoy's manager is below.

Ink Boy blasts Sarkodie amid Stonebwoy banter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian singer Ink Boy’s renewed dispute with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie over alleged unpaid royalties and missing documentation for their song “One Million Cedis.”

Ink Boy also accused Sarkodie of remaining silent while fans attacked him online, despite the rapper’s message about artiste loyalty. Sarkodie had not publicly responded to the royalty allegations at the time of publication.

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Source: YEN.com.gh