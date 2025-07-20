Juliet Ibrhaim has been appointed the first-ever President of Women In Film and Television Ghana

The published author shared the news on her Instagram, celebrating the historic opportunity to advance gender equity in the Ghanaian media and entertainment sector

Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo and others have commented on Juliet Ibrahim's post on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The prestigious Women in Film and Television International (WIFTI) has proudly announced the appointment of Juliet Ibrahim as the new President of WIFT Ghana.

This significant milestone highlighted the ongoing efforts toward achieving gender equality in the Ghanaian and broader African film industries.

Juliet Ibrahim gets new appointment as President of Women in Film and Television Ghana. Photo credit: @julietibrahim.

Source: Instagram

Juliet Ibrahim appointed president of WIFT

WIFTI serves as a global powerhouse, boasting over 50 chapters worldwide, dedicated to amplifying the voices and talents of women engaged in film, television, and digital media.

Within this framework, the Ghana chapter stood out, passionately advocating for diversity, leadership, and equitable access to opportunities for women across the creative sectors.

Juliet Ibrahim, a multi-talented figure in the industry, is not only an award-winning actress but also a filmmaker, entrepreneur, and humanitarian.

Her extensive experience and unwavering commitment will infuse the organization with fresh energy and perspective.

Juliet Ibrahim slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @julietibrahim.

Source: Original

Juliet Ibrahim shares her plans for WIFT

By stepping into this role, she aimed to ensure that women in Ghana’s film and television sector not only have a seat at the table but also play an influential role in decision-making processes and have the necessary resources to flourish.

In her own words, Juliet Ibrahim expressed her excitement and determination:

“I am honoured to be a part of this community of driven and committed women, and I am confident that together we can effect meaningful change. Let’s unite and continue to advocate for a more just and equitable industry.”

As the new President, Juliet Ibrahim recognised the privilege of leading a vibrant group of women in Ghana’s film and television sectors.

She emphasised the importance of the Ghana chapter’s role within the global WIFTI network, which is tireless in promoting gender equality and improving women's roles in these dynamic fields.

Under her leadership, WIFT Ghana would enhance its initiatives, which include providing mentorship opportunities, facilitating access to funding, fostering networking possibilities, and advocating for systemic changes that ensure women not only participate in the industry but thrive within it.

The Instagram post is below:

Juliet Ibrahim flaunts a Lamborghini Huracan

Juliet Ibrahim also captured online attention recently when she showcased two luxurious high-end vehicles on social media.

In a striking video, she confidently posed between a gleaming green Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, valued at approximately $300,000, and a sleek black Brabus G 800, with an estimated worth of $400,000.

Not to be overshadowed by the presence of these extravagant cars, Juliet dazzled in a stylish glowing green dress that accentuated her elegance, paired with flowing locks and expertly applied makeup that highlighted her features, including a tasteful touch of lipstick.

Her choice of white shoes elegantly complemented her elaborate wardrobe, contributing to an overall captivating appearance.

Juliet Ibrahim accompanied her glamorous display with a thoughtful message that provided insights into her perspective on the dating world, further engaging her audience and showcasing her multifaceted personality.

The YouTube video is below:

Juliet Ibrhaim slays in a stylish dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about actress Juliet Ibrahim from Ghana has shared some stylish images to commemorate her birthday in style.

For her birthday picture session, the gifted actress and filmmaker looked elegant in a black outfit.

On Instagram, a few social media users have left comments about Juliet Ibrahim's elegant attire and haircut.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh