Popular Ghanaian musician Tiffany Owusu, popularly known as Itz Tiffany has generated buzz among Ghanaians after the latest video of her surfaced on social media.

The Fake London Boy hitmaker recently took to her official Instagram page to share a video of herself hanging out at her Itz Box Bar at Spintex in Accra.

In the video, Itz Tiffany looked gorgeous and unrecognisable as she sported an Itz Box Bar branded white T-shirt, black shorts, shorts, apron and sneakers while she entered her bar to help her employees attend to numerous customers and also supervise their work.

The musician wore makeup, lip gloss and a beautiful hairstyle that gave her round face the perfect shape. She was later spotted sitting comfortably in her chair pressing her smartphone while she was recorded by her cameraman.

Itz Tiffany beamed with a bright smile as she looked into the camera before covering her face with her heavily tattooed hand.

In the caption of her video, the singer promoted her Itz Box Bar and noted that people who missed her could be able to meet her in her bar at Spintex.

She wrote:

"Miss me miss me now you gotta meet me @itzboxbar 😉 😜."

Itz Tiffany's rise and hiatus from music

Itz Tiffany gained mainstream attention in the Ghanaian music industry in 2010 as a rapper with the release of her hit single, Fake London Boy, a song which poked fun at Ghanaian men who pretended to be foreigners with fake British accents whenever they encountered beautiful ladies they admired in town.

The musician featured in several Ghanaian hip-hop projects and dropped her freestyles. She also generated more buzz and became a mainstay in the industry as a singer with the releases of Agyekoom and Last One songs in 2011, which featured the late Castro De D’Destroyer.

Itz Tiffany finally achieved international recognition in 2012 after featuring on English-Ghanaian recording artiste Fuse ODG's global hit song, Azonto.

The success of the music collaboration eventually secured the songstress a high-profile record deal with Fuse ODG's Off-Da-Ground (ODG) record label in the United Kingdom.

She suffered a massive setback that almost derailed her music career in 2014 after an inappropriate tape of her and her ex-husband surfaced on social media.

Despite the backlash and controversy, she continued to achieve constant success and release chart-topping songs until she went on a long music hiatus in 2016 to focus on investing in lucrative businesses.

In 2024, she hinted that she could make a comeback to the Ghanaian music industry after receiving a lot of pressure from fans on social media.

Below is the video of Itz Tiffany flaunting her gorgeous looks in her bar:

Itz Tiffany's looks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

manjoe4_real said:

"Looking pretty as always 😍😍😍."

djkenzyliv commented:

"Where have you been? ❤️❤️❤️."

wizkay_de_khing said:

"Beauty at the rafters breaking ceilings ❤️❤️❤️."

porshmylove commented:

"We miss you Tifanny."

