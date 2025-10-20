Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

2025 GMB 1st Runner-Up: Asakia Hawawu Hanan, The Role Model For The Youth in the Upper East Region
by  Portia Arthur
3 min read
The 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) first runner-up, Asakia Hawawu Hanan, popularly known as Asakia, was close to being crowned the winner.

The Upper East representative, with her flawless beauty, lost the crown, cash, and car to Etornam from the Volta Region.

2025 GMB 1st runner-up Asakia celebrates her birthday after being crowned a beauty queen. Photo credit: @tv3.
2025 GMB 1st runner-up Asakia’s GMB journey

Asakia was fully prepared for any challenge in the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful competition, which earned her positive reviews from the judges.

She was inducted into the 'GMB Hall-of-Fame Performances' during the funeral celebration night.

2025 GMB top three finalists before Etornam was crowned the winner on October 20, 2025. Photo credit: @tv3
Her performance, which depicted funeral rites from the Upper East Region, was described by a judge as “one of the GMB Hall-of-Fame performances.”

Despite her strong performances and multiple awards, some reports noted that her vote count remained a challenge.

2025 GMB 1st runner-up Asakia's personal background

Asakia, who hails from Sumbrungu and was born on October 20, 2002 which means she celebrated her milestone with a new age.

She was born to Mr Asakia Mohammed from Sumbrungu and Mrs Sherifa Apambilla from Zebilla in the Bawku District.

The beauty queen is the founder of the Asakia Foundation, which supplies educational materials to students while promoting quality education and skills training.

2025 GMB 1st Runner-Up Asakia's educational background

Asakia attended Nadeng-Zein Academy before enrolling at T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi, where she studied from 2017 to 2020.

The outspoken beauty queen earned her first degree at Christian Service University College, majoring in communication.

Asakia, who is the daughter of a former teacher at Bolgatanga Girls’ Senior High School (BOGISS) was among the smartest students in her class.

2025 GMB 1st Runner-Up Asakia's pageantry record

Before auditioning for Ghana's Most Beautiful, Asakia competed in various pageants. She didn't qualify in her first attempt at the 2024 GMB competition.

In 2021, she was named “Face of Christian Service” at Christian Service University College and won the “People’s Choice Award.”

In 2023, she also won the “Most Eloquent Contestant” title in a competition organised by the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS).

She has previously held the titles of Miss Upper East Ghana, Miss Tourism and Overall Best Performance (Debate & Justify Your Inclusion) in the same pageant.

Volta Region's Etornam wins 2025 GMB

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Isabella Etornam Gagblezu who won the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

The Volta Regional representative in the 2025 GMB proved beyond doubt that was the perfect queen to wear the queen.

YEN.com.gh compiled five interesting facts abou the new queen including her educational background and real age.

